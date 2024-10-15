Legal Titan Returns! Kurt De Freitas Appointed Anguilla’s Interim Attorney General

In a major legal shake-up, Kurt De Freitas OBE, KC has been appointed Attorney General (Locum) of Anguilla for six months starting today, October 15. A legal heavyweight with a career spanning decades across the Caribbean and beyond, De Freitas is set to fill the role pending the recruitment of a permanent Attorney General.

De Freitas, a University of the West Indies law graduate, is no stranger to Anguilla, having served as its Attorney General from 1990 to 1997. He later took on high-profile roles in the Turks and Caicos Islands (2005-2010) and the South Atlantic Ocean Territories of St. Helena, Ascension Island, and Tristan da Cunha, where he even acted as Governor multiple times. His illustrious career includes significant legal positions in Montserrat and the Cayman Islands, where he managed large legal teams and handled major constitutional law cases.

His return has been met with enthusiasm by Anguilla’s Governor, HE Julia Crouch, who expressed her gratitude for his temporary appointment. “I’m confident he will be a strong addition to the hard-working team at AG’s Chambers and provide leadership to keep the work of Government on track,” she stated.

With an unmatched wealth of experience, De Freitas’ appointment is expected to bring robust leadership and legal expertise during this critical period for Anguilla’s legal system. His return signals a promising chapter for the island’s governance as he takes the helm of the Attorney General’s Chambers once again.