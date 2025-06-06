ECCO DEFEATED IN COURT! HIGH COURT DENIES INJUNCTION AS GOVERNMENT STANDS FIRM ON COPYRIGHT SHAKEUP

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — The battle between the Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis and the Eastern Caribbean Collective Organisation for Music Rights (ECCO) took a dramatic turn on June 5, 2025, when the High Court of Justice rejected ECCO’s application for interim relief—a move that now paves the way for the full enforcement of the 2024 Copyright (Collective Management Organisations) Regulations.

This landmark ruling is being hailed by government officials as a resounding legal victory and a bold affirmation of the State’s right to regulate the creative sector through a new licensing framework. But for creatives across the nation, it signals a period of uncertainty as ECCO remains barred from operating—the only collective rights body that has historically represented their interests.

THE RULING: ECCO’S INJUNCTION DENIED

ECCO’s legal challenge sought to temporarily suspend the enforcement of the new Regulations, claiming unfair treatment and overreach by the government. But the High Court wasn’t convinced.

With this ruling, the Copyright Regulations enacted under the 2024 Act remain fully in force, granting the government sweeping powers to regulate, license, and monitor all Collective Management Organisations (CMOs) in the Federation.

WHAT THE GOVERNMENT ARGUED — AND THE COURT ACCEPTED

In a strategic takedown, the government presented the following damning evidence:

ECCO was consulted on the new regulations since 2023, yet failed to engage meaningfully.

on the new regulations since 2023, yet failed to engage meaningfully. The organization never applied for the required authorisation once the law came into force in December 2024.

for the required authorisation once the law came into force in December 2024. ECCO continued to issue licences illegally , violating the new legal framework.

, violating the new legal framework. It had failed to file annual returns for 2023, 2024, and 2025—only rushing to do so after being publicly called out.

for 2023, 2024, and 2025—only rushing to do so after being publicly called out. ECCO was downgraded to provisional status by its global governing body, CISAC .

to provisional status by its global governing body, . Royalty payments to creatives were chronically delayed, fuelling distrust among its members.

MINISTER WILKIN: “WE WILL NOT TOLERATE OPAQUE LICENSING”

Minister of Justice and Legal Affairs, Hon. Garth Wilkin, didn’t mince words:

“The Regulations are designed to ensure lawful and credible collective rights management… [They] empower the State to safeguard the economic rights of artists, musicians, and other copyright holders.”

His statement signals that more enforcement is likely, and that ECCO’s fate will ultimately be decided at trial, not in interim skirmishes.

ECCO’S FUTURE IN DOUBT — CREATIVES LEFT IN LIMBO

Though the Court’s decision is not final on the broader challenge, ECCO remains unauthorized to operate in the Federation for now. No other CMO has been authorized either, effectively leaving creatives without a functioning royalty collection agency for the foreseeable future.

And while the government claims this is about “accountability” and “good governance,” critics argue it’s a political power play that has sacrificed artists in the process.

THE BOTTOM LINE

This was not just a courtroom loss for ECCO—it was a resounding endorsement of the government’s controversial regulations, passed amid intense backlash from creatives who said they were never properly consulted.

As the legal war continues, the creatives of St. Kitts and Nevis are caught in the crossfire.

No CMO. No clarity. No compensation.

And still—no comment from the Minister of the Creative Economy, Hon. Samal Duggins.

