East Coast Housing Scandal Explodes Again ! : Government Allegedly Provided Fraudulent Guarantee, Failed to Deliver 600 Serviced Lots Per Year

East Coast Housing Development Controversy Deepens as Concerned Citizens Call for Full Public Transparency

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — Public concern continues to grow surrounding the collapse of the East Coast Housing Development Limited project, with concerned citizens calling for greater transparency, factual reporting, and accountability regarding the failed 2,400-unit housing initiative.

In a strongly worded public statement submitted on behalf of concerned citizens of the Federation, A. White argued that the public deserves a clear and balanced presentation of the facts surrounding the controversial project, which remains the subject of legal and public scrutiny.

According to the statement, two central issues remain at the heart of the matter. First, it is alleged that the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis provided a fraudulent Government Guarantee document to East Coast Housing Development Limited as part of the conditions attached to the housing contract. Second, the statement claims that the Government failed to provide 600 serviced lots per year, as reportedly required under the agreement, preventing the developer from commencing construction.

“No developer can begin construction when the counterparty to the contract has not met its own obligations,” the statement noted.

The matter has since moved before the High Court of St. Kitts and Nevis, where East Coast Housing Development Limited has reportedly filed a claim against the Attorney General, the National Housing Corporation, and the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis. The claim alleges malfeasance in public office connected to alleged fraudulent documentation and misrepresentation. The case remains before the court for determination.

The statement further indicated that letters and supporting documentation have been submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and the Commissioner of Police requesting a criminal investigation into allegations of misbehavior in public office involving senior members of the current administration.

The concerned citizens stressed that the issues raised should not be treated as political point-scoring, but as matters of public interest, governance, accountability, and transparency. They urged that all publicly available material, contractual records, and correspondence be examined carefully so the public can make informed conclusions.

“The Federation deserves a press that serves as a check on power, not as its mouthpiece,” the statement declared.

The group is calling for the matter to be presented without embellishment, omission, or political framing, while emphasizing that the courts and relevant authorities must be allowed to properly examine the claims now before them.