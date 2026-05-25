Kittitian-Born Veronica Sherriff Dies Peacefully in Florida at Age 91.

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BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, May 25, 2026 — St. Kitts-born Veronica Sherriff, a woman remembered for her grace, faith, devotion to family, and quiet strength, passed away peacefully in Florida on April 26, 2026. She was 91 years old.

Sherriff, who resided at Harbor Chase of The Villages Crossing in Florida, was born in Basseterre, St. Kitts, on January 29, 1935. Her life journey reflected deep commitment to education, faith, family, and service.

She received her early education in St. Kitts, completing sixth form at Upper School, and later furthered her studies with college credits from Cambridge University in England. A devoted Roman Catholic, Sherriff was deeply committed to her faith, even learning Latin. According to family information, she had once considered becoming a nun.

On August 10, 1961, she married Rudolph Sherriff, the love of her life. Their marriage was built on love, devotion, and family values. Rudolph preceded her in death.

Professionally, Sherriff contributed to both education and finance. She worked at a high school in Basseterre and also at a sugar factory in St. Kitts, where she was known for her diligence, intelligence, and commitment.

Beyond her professional life, she enjoyed gardening, cooking, reading, playing bingo, and traveling by train, where she loved taking in the beauty of the landscape. In Florida, she was an active member of the University Garden Club in Ocala.

Sherriff is lovingly survived by her daughter, Charmaine Sherriff-Wilson; grandchildren Tiara Haylock, Sadé Sherriff, Kirk Wilson, and Stephen Sherriff Jr.; and great-grandchildren Noah Haylock and Elijah Haylock. She is also survived by her son-in-law Acheson Wilson and daughter-in-law Shindy Gill.

She was preceded in death by her husband Rudolph Sherriff, her son Stephen Sherriff, and siblings Lillian and Laura. Her maiden name was not stated.

Family and friends remember Veronica Sherriff as a woman of warmth, wisdom, resilience, and gentle spirit. Her memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.

A burial date was not provided. Information was courtesy of Forest Lawn Funeral Home and Memory Gardens.