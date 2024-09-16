2024 Companion of the Star of Merit Recipients Honored for Meritorious Service to the Nation

As part of the 2024 Independence celebrations, St. Kitts and Nevis has recognized several outstanding individuals with the prestigious Companion of the Star of Merit. This honor is awarded for long and meritorious service or for loyal and devoted contributions to the development and well-being of the nation. The following recipients have been celebrated for their exceptional service across various fields:

Orville ‘Sailor’ Thompson – for his enduring contribution to sports, where his leadership and dedication have inspired athletes and advanced the sporting community in St. Kitts and Nevis. Hanzel Manners – honored for his remarkable service in banking and community development, where he has played a pivotal role in financial growth and fostering community initiatives. Edrice Lewis-Viechweg – recognized for her exemplary work in education, as well as her significant role as the designer of the National Flag, which continues to be a symbol of pride and unity. Desmond Hobson-Tyson Sr. – for his unwavering commitment to community service and activism, contributing to the upliftment and betterment of society through grassroots initiatives. David Huggins – celebrated for his accomplishments in business entrepreneurship, where his innovative spirit has spurred economic growth and opportunities for others. Oliver Spencer – recognized for his contributions to the fishing industry, where his expertise has been invaluable in ensuring the sustainability of this crucial sector. Conrad Kelly – awarded for his dedication to agriculture, where his tireless work has supported food security and the agricultural development of the nation. Rosalyn Hazelle – honored for her leadership in women’s empowerment, advocating for gender equality and creating opportunities for women to thrive in various fields. Rupert Herbert – recognized for his long-standing contributions to education and public service, where he has played a key role in shaping the educational landscape of the federation. Elsie Liburd-Brandy – celebrated for her impact on education, where she has dedicated her career to nurturing young minds and advancing the education system.

These recipients of the Companion of the Star of Merit have demonstrated exemplary service to St. Kitts and Nevis, leaving a lasting legacy that will continue to inspire future generations. Their contributions have shaped various sectors of society, ensuring a brighter future for the nation.