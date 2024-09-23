CAYON HIGH SCHOOL IN CRISIS: TEACHERS STAGE SIT-OUT DEMANDING SAFETY AND ACCOUNTABILITY!

Cayon High School is grappling with a serious operational crisis, as only half of the school is currently functional due to unresolved mold contamination issues. Key areas such as the staffroom, principal’s office, deputy principal’s office, main office, staff restrooms, and the third form block remain inaccessible, leaving teachers and students in an alarming and chaotic environment.

In response to these unsafe conditions, the frustrated staff at Cayon High School have issued a powerful statement, declaring their intention to stage a sit-out until urgent action is taken. “We express our profound disappointment and frustration following the reopening of the school under subpar conditions,” they stated. Teachers highlighted the alarming reality that the Ministry of Education has yet to receive mold test results, raising serious concerns about the health and safety of both students and staff.

The rushed reopening, marked by unfinished work and lingering health hazards, has left the school community deeply unsettled. Teachers urged the public not to be misled by staged photo opportunities that create an illusion of readiness while critical issues remain unaddressed.

Adding to the tension is the noticeable absence of key government officials. Despite multiple meetings with the Ministry of Education, neither the Minister of Education nor Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew—who represents the constituency—has attended meetings with teachers or parents. This silence from the highest levels of leadership has left many questioning why officials are avoiding direct engagement with the very community they are accountable to.

In a bold stand for their rights and the wellbeing of their students, the majority of the staff have announced their intention to sit out until a meeting is convened with Ministry officials. “We stand ready for immediate dialogue and demand that our voices be heard,” they declared.

The teachers of Cayon High School are calling on the Ministry of Education to urgently address these critical matters, ensuring the safety, health, and wellbeing of both students and staff. The situation remains tense, with the school community eagerly awaiting a response and resolution from those in power. The fight for a safe learning environment at Cayon High School is far from over.

See Full Statement/Media Release from Cayon High School Teachers below:

MEDIA RELEASE: CAYON HIGH SCHOOL TEACHERS STAGE SIT-OUT & DEMAND ACTION AND ACCOUNTABILITY AMID UNSAFE CONDITIONS

Today, Cayon High School staff expressed their profound disappointment and frustration following the reopening of the school under subpar conditions a result of unresolved concerns regarding mold contamination. Despite the school’s administration attempting to implement a plan for the day’s operations, teachers were left navigating a chaotic environment,

Key parts of the school remain inaccessible as the Ministry of Education has yet to receive mold test results, raising alarm about the health and safety of both students and staff. The rushed reopening, despite visible unfinished work and unresolved health concerns, has left the school community deeply unsettled. We urge the public not to be misled by photo opportunities that present an illusion of readiness.

What compounds the frustration is the noticeable absence of key government officials. Despite several meetings with the Ministry of Education, neither the Minister of Education nor the Prime Minister, who represents this very constituency, have made any effort to attend meetings with teachers or parents. The silence and lack of engagement from the highest levels of leadership raise serious concerns. Why are they reluctant to face the very people they are accountable to?

In response to the untenable situation, the majority of the staff have taken a stand. Teachers have informed the school’s administration that they will be engaging in a sit-out tomorrow until a meeting is convened with Ministry officials. The teachers stand ready to have immediate dialogue and demand that their voices be heard.

We call on the Ministry to urgently meet and resolve these matters, ensuring the safety, health, and wellbeing of both students and staff at Cayon High School.

Signed,

Teachers of Cayon High School