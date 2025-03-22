Kim Collins Jr. Shatters Records in London – A New Sprint King is Born!

LONDON, March 22, 2025 – The world just witnessed the arrival of a sprinting phenomenon! Kim Collins Jr., son of legendary sprinter Kim Collins Sr., blazed through the tracks at Minithon 3 in Lee Valley, London, rewriting the record books and stamping his name in the future of athletics.

In a performance that left the crowd stunned and electrified, Collins Jr. powered through the 60m sprint in a blistering 8.82 seconds, setting a new indoor record in his class. If that wasn’t enough, he followed up with an equally jaw-dropping 29.65 seconds in the 200m, securing double gold and cementing his dominance at the event.

A NIGHT OF SHEER SPEED AND GLORY!

From the moment the starting gun fired, Collins Jr. exploded out of the blocks like a bolt of lightning, leaving his competitors trailing in his wake. The young sprinter’s raw power, precision, and determination were on full display as he crossed the finish line in record-breaking fashion, prompting wild cheers from spectators who knew they had just witnessed history.

TRAINED BY A TRACK LEGEND!

Collins Jr.’s meteoric rise isn’t by chance. Behind the scenes, he has been under the expert mentorship of Dwain Chambers, the former Team GB sprint star. Chambers’ elite training regimen has clearly unleashed Collins Jr.’s full potential, molding him into a formidable force on the track.

FOLLOWING IN THE FOOTSTEPS OF A LEGEND!

With athletics greatness in his DNA, Collins Jr. is proving that speed runs in the family. His father, Kim Collins Sr., was a world champion and an icon in the sport, and now, his son is showing that he’s ready to carry the torch to new heights.

THE FUTURE OF SPRINTING HAS ARRIVED!

Collins Jr.’s jaw-dropping performances at Minithon 3 are just the beginning. With his sights set on bigger international competitions, the world better watch out—because a new sprint king is on the rise!

