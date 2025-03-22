INTERPOL Hosts Intelligence Exchange Meeting on Wildlife Trafficking in Barbados – RSS’s St. Kitts Supt. Greaux Takes Center Stage



Bridgetown, Barbados – March 17-20, 2025 – An intelligence exchange meeting organized by INTERPOL brought together regional law enforcement officials to discuss wildlife trafficking cases, conduct practical mentoring sessions, and engage in operational discussions aimed at strengthening wildlife crime investigations at both the national and regional levels.



The meeting saw participation from representatives of Barbados, The Bahamas, Guyana, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago. However, Inspector Carl Greaux of St. Kitts and Nevis, serving as a Regional Security System (RSS) Senior Officer, had the unique opportunity to represent both Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean at the event.

Carl Greaux’s Presentation on RSS and Wildlife CrimeInspector Greaux was honored with the opportunity to address the forum, where he emphasized the role of the RSS in combating wildlife crime across its eight member states: Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada, and Guyana.

“The RSS was created out of a need for a collective response to security threats impacting the region’s stability in the early 1970s and 1980s,” Greaux stated. He highlighted that the Directorate of Policing and Risk Management at the RSS has a mandate to combat crimes, including environmental crimes such as wildlife trafficking, which poses a significant threat to biodiversity and ecological health.

Wildlife Crime in Barbados and the Eastern CaribbeanGreaux presented case studies illustrating the challenges faced in wildlife crime enforcement. A notable example is the Graham Hall Nature Sanctuary in Barbados, a 35-acre eco-tourism site and home to the island’s last significant mangrove woodland. Illegal activities such as poaching and habitat degradation have posed significant threats to the sanctuary, with reports of intruders attempting to capture endangered species, including the rare St. Vincent Amazon parrot.

Regional Initiatives to Combat Wildlife TraffickingRecognizing the growing threat of wildlife crime, regional organizations have taken action to strengthen enforcement:

Caribbean Wildlife Enforcement Network (CARIBWEN): Established in partnership with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the Caribbean Environment Program, CARIBWEN aims to improve collaboration among Eastern Caribbean nations. The network focuses on joint enforcement operations, timely information sharing, capacity building, and policy harmonization to address wildlife trafficking.

Capacity Building Programs: In 2023, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, in collaboration with USAID, launched a funding initiative to enhance counter-wildlife crime capabilities in the Eastern Caribbean. This initiative aims to strengthen law enforcement agencies, integrate international wildlife crime strategies into national policies, and foster interagency collaboration.

Wildlife Crime Trends and ChallengesInspector Greaux presented data from the Caribbean Financial Action Task Force, which identified the most frequently trafficked species in the region:

Lizards – 22 instances

Snakes – 21 instances

Turtles – 20 instances

He pointed out that wildlife traffickers in Latin America and the Caribbean exploit the same trade routes used for illicit goods, allowing them to smuggle illegal wildlife products with ease. Furthermore, criminal networks involved in wildlife trafficking are highly adaptable, exploiting weaknesses in legal frameworks and law enforcement systems.

Addressing Information Gaps and Strengthening EnforcementGreaux highlighted key areas requiring improvement to effectively combat wildlife crime:

Enhanced Data Collection & Analysis: A lack of comprehensive data on wildlife crime incidents hampers effective policymaking and enforcement.

Legislative & Policy Assessment: A thorough evaluation of existing wildlife protection laws is needed to identify gaps and implement stronger legal deterrents.

Capacity Building for Law Enforcement: Training programs focusing on the identification, handling, and prosecution of wildlife crime cases can enhance the effectiveness of enforcement agencies.

Regional Collaboration: Strengthening networks like CARIBWEN will facilitate joint enforcement actions and intelligence sharing.

Financial & Technical Support: Securing funding for conservation efforts and enforcement activities is crucial to ensuring sustainable protection for wildlife.

Community Engagement & Public Awareness: Educating the public on the consequences of wildlife crime can foster community participation in reporting illegal activities. Greaux reinforced this by quoting a common phrase from St. Kitts and Nevis: “If you see something, say something.”

ConclusionThe INTERPOL-led intelligence exchange meeting reinforced the importance of regional collaboration in tackling wildlife crime. Through continued partnership, capacity building, and policy reforms, Eastern Caribbean nations are making strides toward preserving their biodiversity and combating illegal wildlife trafficking. Inspector Carl Greaux’s contributions underscored the crucial role of the RSS in these efforts, ensuring that wildlife protection remains a top priority in regional security discussions.