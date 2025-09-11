SKN, GRENADA AND BARBADOS PRIME MINISTERS VISIT DANGOTE EXHIBITION AT IATF 2025

ALGERIA, September 10, 2025 — Prime Ministers Hon. Dr. Terrance M. Drew of St. Kitts and Nevis, Hon. Dickon Mitchell of Grenada, and Hon. Mia Amor Mottley of Barbados were among the high-level dignitaries who toured the Dangote exhibition at the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF 2025). They were joined by Nigeria’s Finance Minister Wale Edun, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, and Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal.

The Dangote pavilion, one of the most visited at the fair, drew strong interest for its showcase of polypropylene (PP) — a thermoplastic polymer produced by the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and used worldwide in packaging, textiles, medical devices, and automobile parts due to its strength, lightweight nature, and resistance to heat and chemicals.

CARIBBEAN LEADERS APPLAUD AFRICAN INNOVATION

The visiting Caribbean leaders commended Dangote Industries’ investments across cement, fertilisers, petrochemicals, sugar, salt, petroleum refining, and logistics. They highlighted how such ventures have boosted industrialisation, created jobs, and strengthened economic integration across Africa.

Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell reflected on the visit, writing:

“At the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF2025), I attended alongside Prime Ministers Hon. Mia Mottley of Barbados and Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew of St. Kitts and Nevis. During the fair, I had the pleasure of visiting several booths, where the ingenuity of our African brothers and sisters was on full display. These moments highlight the value of Africa–Caribbean exchanges that spark opportunity, strengthen partnerships, and celebrate our shared potential.”

DANGOTE’S LEADERSHIP IN AFRICA’S TRANSFORMATION

As a Premier Partner of IATF 2025, Dangote Industries Limited showcased the breadth of its operations spanning 18 subsidiaries central to Africa’s economic transformation. The Group also celebrated its “Dangote Special Day” on Saturday.

Organised by Afreximbank in collaboration with the African Union Commission and the AfCFTA Secretariat, and hosted by Algeria, the biennial IATF is the continent’s flagship platform for promoting intra-African trade and investment.

This year’s edition features over 2,000 exhibitors, with trade and investment deals projected to exceed US$44 billion — underscoring the growing momentum of Africa–Caribbean collaboration in building the framework for #GlobalAfrica.