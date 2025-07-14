C2 CHAIRMAN DAMEON LAWRENCE HONOURS CENTRAL BASSETERRE BUSINESSWOMAN WITH PLP COMMUNITY AWARD



Celeste “Susie” Liburd Recognized for Her Remarkable Contribution to Entrepreneurship and Charity

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS – July 14, 2025 — Newly elected Deputy Political Leader of the People’s Labour Party (PLP) and Central Basseterre (C2) Chairman, Dameon Lawrence, has presented the PLP Central Basseterre Outstanding Adult Community Award to well-known businesswoman and philanthropist Celeste “Susie” Liburd.

In a heartfelt announcement shared via social media, Lawrence described Liburd as “one of our community’s pillars” who has made an indelible impact on the culinary industry and the lives of many through her quiet, consistent acts of service.

“Ms. Celeste Liburd has made her mark in the culinary field for over 20 years. Her skilled hands and natural charm have stamped her a long-standing success,” Lawrence stated.

“She has set an example of strength that extends beyond her home and business. Her good and quiet deeds have been a blessing to many.”

Liburd, a respected entrepreneur and single mother, is widely admired in Central Basseterre not only for her business acumen but for her inspiring journey of personal growth and determination. While managing a thriving culinary brand, she simultaneously built her family home — dedicating weekdays to business and weekends to construction. This work ethic, Lawrence noted, has left an undeniable impression on many in the community, especially the youth.

“Susie is the reason I changed my life,” one young man reportedly shared. “To see her not make excuses means I had every reason to do the same.”

Her legacy continues through her children and grandchildren, many of whom have become successful entrepreneurs and scholars in their own right. Beyond her family and business, Liburd’s charitable work has fed the hungry, supported the struggling, and uplifted countless lives — all done with humility, far from the spotlight.

Lawrence concluded by expressing deep appreciation for Liburd’s contributions:

“The People’s Labour Party is grateful to have Celeste be a champion of our cause. It is our pleasure to recognize her contribution to the many lives she has inspired both directly and indirectly.”

Celeste “Susie” Liburd now joins a distinguished list of citizens honoured by the PLP for their selfless service and commitment to community advancement. Her story stands as a testament to what can be achieved through resilience, generosity, and unwavering dedication to personal and collective progress.

– SKN Times