St. Kitts & Nevis in New York City: A 21st-Century Diaspora Powerhouse

A Growing Caribbean Presence in America’s Largest City

Recent diaspora studies and community sources now suggest that as many as 25,000 nationals of St. Kitts and Nevis live in New York City, making it one of the largest concentrations of Kittitians and Nevisians anywhere outside the Federation. In a nation of only about 47,000 residents at home, that means roughly one Kittitian or Nevisian lives in New York for every two living in the Federation itself—a striking indicator of migration’s reach and the city’s enduring appeal.

Where They Live

The diaspora’s heartbeat is in Brooklyn, particularly in the Flatbush, Canarsie, and Crown Heights corridors, where long-established Eastern Caribbean enclaves thrive beside Jamaican, Trinidadian, and Barbadian neighborhoods.

Southeast Queens—including Cambria Heights, St. Albans, and Queens Village—forms the second major cluster, home to scores of Kittitian- and Nevisian-founded churches, alumni associations, and small businesses.

Smaller communities stretch into the Bronx (Wakefield, Baychester, and Co-op City), while only a limited number reside in Manhattan or Staten Island.

These concentrations mirror the classic post-1950s Caribbean migration patterns that followed family sponsorship and chain migration networks from the Windrush generation through to modern student and professional routes.

Why New York?

The attraction combines economic mobility, education, and family networks. Early waves of SKN migrants entered the service, nursing, and transit sectors; today’s second and third generations are more likely to work in education, law, healthcare, and city administration. The city’s dense Caribbean institutional landscape—Caribbean consulates, churches, and cultural festivals—continues to anchor the community socially and culturally.

Economic and Civic Weight

Money sent home from New York remains a key household income source for many families in St. Kitts and Nevis, funding property construction, education, and small-business start-ups. Political Influence: Diaspora voters and donors are increasingly courted by all political parties during election cycles; charter flights from JFK for election day are a familiar feature.

Diaspora voters and donors are increasingly courted by all political parties during election cycles; charter flights from JFK for election day are a familiar feature. Community Institutions: The St. Kitts-Nevis Association of New York (founded in the 1960s), the Nevisian Association of Washington Metro Area, and numerous church and alumni bodies host annual Independence galas and scholarship drives that reinforce national identity abroad.

A Demographic Comparison

Location Estimated SKN-born or heritage population Share of total SKN population St. Kitts & Nevis (home) ≈ 47,000 residents 100 % New York City ≈ 25,000 residents ~53 % of home population U.S. total (all states) ≈ 35,000 – 40,000 ~75 – 85 % of home population

These ratios highlight the diaspora’s extraordinary scale relative to its homeland—few nations of similar size maintain such a large overseas mirror population within a single metropolis.

Cultural Identity & Continuity

Each September, the Federation’s independence is celebrated across the five boroughs with flag-raising ceremonies at Brooklyn Borough Hall, parades in Queens, and church services in the Bronx. Younger Kittitian- and Nevisian-Americans increasingly blend Caribbean and American identities through music, fashion, and entrepreneurship while maintaining emotional and economic ties to their islands of origin.

The Bottom Line

With an estimated 25,000 Kittitians and Nevisians now calling New York City home, the diaspora is no longer a peripheral extension of the Federation—it is an integral part of the national story. Its size rivals half the domestic population, its remittances sustain hundreds of households, and its civic networks continue to project the twin-island Federation’s influence far beyond the Caribbean Sea. The New York SKN community stands as both an anchor of memory and a vanguard of modernization, shaping what it means to be Kittitian and Nevisian in the 21st century.