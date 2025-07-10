Nation Celebrates Dame Marcella Liburd’s 72nd Birthday — A Living Symbol of Strength, Service, and Firsts

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS (July 10, 2025) – Today marks the 72nd birthday of Her Excellency Dame Marcella Althea Liburd, GCMG, JP — the Federation’s first female Governor-General and one of the most accomplished and respected figures in the history of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Born on July 10, 1953, Dame Marcella’s life has been a masterclass in service, trailblazing, and nation-building. From educator to barrister, legislator to Governor-General, her journey has broken ceilings, rewritten history, and inspired generations.

Her appointment on February 1, 2023, as the fifth and first female Governor-General was a moment of national pride. Sworn in at Government House before Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew, Cabinet members, and dignitaries, she became the first Head of State appointed by His Majesty King Charles III.

Her list of “firsts” is unmatched:

First woman to serve as Speaker of the National Assembly post-Independence

First female elected Chair of the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party

First woman to serve as Deputy National Leader of the SKNLP

First female to hold the office of Governor-General of St. Kitts and Nevis

Dame Marcella’s contributions have spanned across key ministries, drafting essential legislation like the Domestic Violence Act and Equal Pay Act. She has served as Minister of Health, Social Services, Community Development, Culture and Gender Affairs, and was once Acting Prime Minister.

Her life of service was internationally recognized when she was appointed Dame Grand Cross of the Order of St Michael and St George (GCMG) shortly after becoming Governor-General.

Today, as she celebrates her 72nd birthday, the nation pauses to honor a woman whose life’s work is woven into the fabric of our democracy and national progress.

The SKN Times extends heartfelt wishes to Her Excellency on this milestone. May her legacy continue to inspire and may her path continue to shine brightly for the generations to come.

Happy 72nd Birthday, Dame Marcella Liburd!

Your legacy is not just history — it is HERstory.

#DameMarcellaLiburd #72YearsOfExcellence #Trailblazer #HerstoryMaker #SKNTimesCelebrates #StKittsAndNevis