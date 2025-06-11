DPM Dr Hanley celebrates 5th anniversary as a parliamentarian, supported by PM Dr Drew and Cabinet colleagues

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, June 10, 2025 (MMS-SKN) — In a gesture highlighting his unwavering support to constituents of St. Christopher One (East Basseterre), and also thanking them for their unwavering support to him, Area Parliamentary Representative the Hon Dr Geoffrey Hanley held an eight-day celebration under the theme ‘Celebrating our People, Strengthening our Legacy’, to mark the fifth anniversary of having been elected to Parliament.

Dr Hanley, who is also the Deputy Leader of the ruling St. Kitts Nevis Labour Party and the Federation’s Deputy Prime Minister, was first elected to parliament following the General Elections that were held on Friday June 5, 2020 where he garnered 1658 votes, dislodging the holder and PAM candidate the Hon Ian Patches Liburd who received 1634 votes.

He had beaten the incumbent and powerful Team Unity Minister by 24 votes which detractors tried to dismiss as being a narrow margin while forgetting that the PAM incumbent had in the 2015 general elections dislodged the former St. Kitts Nevis Labour Party candidate and Deputy Prime Minister the Hon Dr Earl Asim Martin by a mere four (4) votes.

“I am now the Parliamentary Representative for the past five years, and I am extremely grateful to the constituents of East Basseterre for their overwhelming love and support to me thus far,” said the Hon Hanley who prior to joining politics served for many years as Youth Director, before becoming the Director of the hugely successful People Employment Programme (PEP).

After the Team Unity government took over, he was transferred to the Ministry of Education where he briefly served as the Principal of the Bronte Welsh Primary School, while the People’s Employment Programme was renamed the Skills Training Empowerment Programme (STEP). He retired from Government in 2018 to enter into politics.

The weeklong activities, which started on Sunday June 1 with a church service, were fully supported by the National Leader of the St. Kitts Nevis Labour Party, and Prime Minister of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Hon Dr Terrance Drew, who participated in at least three of the events. Also supporting during the celebrations were Cabinet colleagues, and Cabinet Secretary Dr Marcus Natta, among others.

“This is of course part of the week-long celebrations, celebrating the Deputy Prime Minister’s fifth year as an elected member to parliament, and I think that the tremendous support shows that the deputy is still very much well supported in this constituency,” said Prime Minister Drew on the final day of the celebrations at the Newtown Playing Field, Sunday June 8.

“I am here to extend my full support as his colleague, the Prime Minister, as the leader of the party, along with other members of Cabinet, and other members in the leadership of the party as well.”

The Prime Minister underscored that the activities held were demonstrating that the St. Kitts Nevis Labour Party is strong in Constituency One, “and so I just want to take this opportunity to congratulate the Deputy Prime Minister, and the Deputy Leader of the Labour Party Hon Dr Geoffrey Hanley, for his tremendous, tremendous work thus far… and as he says, he is Number One in Number One.”

The church service which was held at the Beacon of Hope Church in Ponds Pasture was attended by among others, the Minister of Public Infrastructure et al the Hon Konris Maynard, and Cabinet Secretary Dr Marcus Natta.

On Monday, June 2, Deputy Prime Minister and his wife Mrs Adaeze Hanley entertained seniors for lunch at the Mudada Picnic Park. Over 200 meals were distributed both to those who turned up for the event, and others were distributed around in the communities to those who could not physically turn up, more so the shut-ins, noting that the seniors have laid the foundation for the progress the country enjoys today. On Tuesday they had a walk through in Bird Rock, where he was accompanied by Minister Maynard.

“On Wednesday, June 4, I visited all seven schools in my constituency, made donations for all seven which included cash, balls and collapsible keyboards, and bookshelves based on the needs of the schools,” said the Deputy Prime Minister, who is also the Minister of Education.

It was the workers turn on Thursday when he showed appreciation to all of his workers. These were persons who work in the Skills Training Empowerment Programme (STEP) in terms of the landscaping groups in East Basseterre. These were groups in Newtown, in Taylors, and in Bird Rock, while invitation was extended to groups in Conaree and Keys.

“They had their beach picnic as a way of celebrating and appreciating their support, and then in the evening we had a cocktail where other workers, volunteers came out in their numbers and I showed them appreciation,” observed Dr Hanley. The reception, which was held in Seashore Landing Drive, Half Moon Bay, had a live band, ASAP Band, and among those in attendance were Ambassador His Excellency Leon Natta, and PS in the Ministry of Health Mr Curtis Martin among others.

Action returned to Mudada Picnic Park on Friday evening June 6 for Bingo and games, which were attended by Prime Minister, the Hon Dr Terrance Drew, but who did not stay long enough to win a prize. Said Dr Hanley: “We gave away $1,500.00 in prizes, which was a very exciting evening and the community has been asking for us to do this a little bit more often, so these are some of the considerations going forward we are going to be doing.”

He added: “It was also an honour to have the Prime Minister, Hon Dr Terrance Drew, join us for the evening. His presence made the night even more special and speaks volumes about the unity and support within our leadership.”

Men’s Community Project in East Basseterre was on Saturday June 7 when they went to the Newtown Community Centre where they are finishing the installation of windows and some pit latrines which were eradicated, They painted showcasing the hard work of not only persons in the community but by extension the contractors who came on board. In the afternoon they had a Mini Whistle Stop, a drive-through the entire constituency, expressing thank you. Accompanying them on the entire trip was Prime Minister Drew.

The final day, Sunday June 8, was a pivotal movement for sports, and notably football, as lights at the Newtown Playing Field, which would have been out of commission for several months were repaired that afternoon to allow for the use of the field especially for the highly anticipated clash between Prime Minister’s 11 FC and Deputy Prime Minister’s 11 FC.

Dubbed ‘C1 Family Fun Day’, football was the main feature, but other side line activities included games like dominos and ludo, watermelon eating competition, kids races, lime and spoon etc. Food and drinks were in plenty and entertainment was provided by DJ Metal Ponteen, DJ Sicka, and live band ASAP.

Before the main game, there was an exhibition match between Fire Department FC and Newtown Youth FC. Prime Minister Drew led his team, which included the Attorney General the Hon Garth Wilkin, to the field and when they did the toss, he won and kicked the ball to start the game. Present was the Minister of Sports et el, the Hon Samal Duggins.

Prime Minister’s 11 FC was captained by Jahmary Connor, while the Deputy Prime Minister’s 11 FC was captained by Kimron Browne. When the two teams last met, the Prime Minister’s 11 FC won, and while the Prime Minister was hoping to maintain a status quo, the Deputy Prime Minister was hoping that his team would reverse the results.

That was not to be for the Deputy Prime Minister as his team first conceded a goal in the first half, but they equalised. However, after half time, the Prime Minister’s 11 FC upped their game and scored a second goal and the victory that earned the team $2,000.00 which was received by their coach Antony ‘Nets’ Isaac, from the Deputy Prime Minister.

Cabinet colleague and Minister of Sports et al, the Hon Samal Duggins, who was keenly following the football match, said: “I would like to put my own words in congratulating the Honourable Deputy Prime Minister for celebrating five years as a parliamentarian in grand style.”

In his closing remarks, the Deputy Prime Minister said that he was extremely grateful to all of his executive members, led by Constituency #1 Labour Branch Chairperson, Ms Thamesha Fyfield, volunteers, sponsors, and all persons who every time the Branch is having something they come on board to lend their support, no matter how small it might be, saying that they value it.

“I value it because the Word reminds us that we should not despise small beginnings, and I look forward to many, many more five years as the representative in Constituency Number One,” said the Hon Dr Geoffrey Hanley.