SKN Club Lebanon Delivers Humanitarian Food Relief to Families Displaced by Conflict in Lebanon

BEIRUT, LEBANON — The has expanded its humanitarian outreach efforts through the distribution of essential food boxes to displaced and vulnerable families impacted by the ongoing conflict and worsening humanitarian conditions in Lebanon.

According to a press release issued on May 7, the initiative was launched in response to the growing hardships facing thousands of Lebanese families who continue to struggle with displacement, instability, and economic uncertainty as conflict-related pressures intensify across the country.

As part of the humanitarian drive, volunteers and members of the organization prepared and distributed specially packaged food assistance boxes containing approximately 30 essential food and household items aimed at helping families meet their daily needs during the ongoing crisis.

The food boxes reportedly included staple items such as rice, lentils, grains, pasta, canned goods, cooking oil, soup products, bread, cheese, and other basic necessities intended to provide temporary relief to households facing difficult living conditions.

Organizers noted that the humanitarian initiative was coordinated directly by members and volunteers of the club to ensure aid reached some of the communities and families most affected by the ongoing conflict and displacement situation.

Families receiving assistance expressed gratitude for the support, describing the gesture as timely and meaningful amid continued uncertainty and emotional strain caused by the humanitarian crisis.

President of the organization, Ibrahim Serhan, said the initiative reflects the group’s deep commitment to humanitarian solidarity and support for vulnerable populations.

“This initiative reflects our deep humanitarian commitment toward families displaced due to the continuing conflict in Lebanon and toward vulnerable communities affected by the ongoing humanitarian situation,” Serhan stated.

He added that the effort embodies values of compassion, dignity, solidarity, and humanitarian responsibility while also reflecting the national values associated with Saint Kitts and Nevis, including support for human dignity, peaceful coexistence, and assistance to communities facing hardship.

Serhan further emphasized that while humanitarian initiatives alone cannot resolve the broader challenges facing Lebanon, acts of solidarity remain important in preserving hope and supporting families navigating difficult circumstances.

The organization also extended appreciation to volunteers, supporters, and contributors who assisted in making the initiative possible.

The humanitarian outreach underscores the continuing role community organizations can play in assisting displaced and financially vulnerable populations during periods of conflict and economic hardship.

The said it remains committed to promoting humanitarian engagement, compassion, and social responsibility through charitable initiatives and community-based support programs benefiting vulnerable communities.