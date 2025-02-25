Kittitian Man Missing in NYC Waters After Tragic Boat Accident

NEW YORK CITY – A boating tragedy off the coast of New York City has left three people dead, two others seriously injured, and one person missing after their vessel capsized in freezing waters on Sunday.

The U.S. Coast Guard responded to distress calls around noon and managed to pull five individuals from the frigid waters. Despite rescue efforts, three victims were pronounced dead at the scene. One survivor remains in critical condition, while another is reported to be in stable condition.

However, authorities continue to search for 52-year-old Vernon Glasford, a Kittitian native, who was identified as the missing individual. Glasford was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, blue jeans, and black boots before being thrown into the treacherous waters.

The circumstances surrounding the accident remain unclear, but authorities have launched an investigation into what led to the boat’s capsizing. Meanwhile, rescue crews are intensifying efforts to locate Glasford, as friends, family, and the St. Kitts community anxiously await news.

Anyone with information is urged1contact the U.S. Coast Guard as the search continues. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families affected by this heartbreaking tragedy.

