ST.KITTS’ KUNAL TILOKANI MAKES WEST INDIES U19





A sensational breakthrough for St. Kitts cricket as young all-rounder Kunal Tilokani earns his place on the West Indies Under-19 squad, capping off a remarkable year of hard work, resilience, and standout performances.

In a moment of immense pride for the island of St. Kitts, the St. Kitts Cricket Association (SKCA) has officially congratulated Kunal Tilokani on his selection to the West Indies Under-19 team, a milestone that cements his status as one of the federation’s brightest young cricketing prospects.

Tilokani’s journey to regional recognition has been nothing short of extraordinary. Over the 2025 season, he dominated youth cricket in the Caribbean — representing both the Leeward Islands Under-19 and Under-17 teams, capturing the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award at the West Indies Under-17 Tournament, and showcasing his skill in senior-level competitions such as the Cool and Smooth T20 Tournament, the St. Kitts Senior T20 Team, and the Senior 50-Over Team.

“This has definitely been my most challenging and rewarding season so far,” Tilokani said. “I played the most cricket I’ve ever played in my life — from representing Cool and Smooth for the first time to playing for the St. Kitts senior sides in both T20 and 50-over formats. It’s been a real pleasure and a huge learning experience.”

Despite a few ups and downs early in the season, the young star’s resilience shone through. “I honestly wasn’t expecting the Under-19 call-up,” he admitted. “My performances at the regional Under-19 tournament weren’t what I wanted, but I didn’t give up. I went back to the Under-17 level and proved my quality and skills. That persistence really paid off.”

For Tilokani, cricket isn’t just a sport — it’s a calling. “Right now, cricket is my main priority,” he said. “It’s what I think about every day. I want to do well, I want to make it big, and I’m giving it everything.”

Now, his focus turns to the next big stage — a seven-match 50-over series against England Under-19 in Grenada, where he aims to impress selectors ahead of the 2026 ICC Under-19 World Cup. “England is a top-quality team,” Tilokani said with confidence. “I believe I have the skills and experience to compete. I just need to stay calm, stay positive, and perform.”

The St. Kitts Cricket Association hailed Tilokani’s achievement as a defining moment for local cricket development. “This is a proud day for St. Kitts,” an SKCA spokesperson said. “Kunal’s selection reflects the hard work of our youth programs and the growing strength of cricket on the island.”

As Kunal Tilokani dons the maroon cap of the West Indies Under-19 squad, he carries with him the pride of an entire nation — a symbol of what dedication, discipline, and unrelenting passion can achieve.

Times Caribbean Online proudly celebrates this remarkable achievement — proof that the next generation of St. Kitts and Nevis cricket is alive, thriving, and ready to take the world by storm.