PLP Leader Stands with Hurricane Beryl Victims; Lauds Louis Brothers, Sympathises with Jeffers and Tyrell Families, Congratulates Graduates, Calls for Sports Benefits Consultation

Peoples Labour Party National Leader extends Solidarity to countries and people who suffered during the passage of Hurricane Beryl

Distinguished National Leader of the Peoples Labour Party (PLP) the second largest political party in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis used the adjournment of the National Assembly on Friday, 5 July 2024 to express solidarity with and support for the people of the region who suffered during the passage of Hurricane Beryl.Hurricane Beryl has caused the death of some eleven (11) persons and major damage in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique, Jamaica and Cayman Islands. It is the strongest Hurricane to have struck the region so early in the season in nearly twenty (20) years.Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris, PLP’s National Leader also conveyed sympathies to families of Dexter Tyrell and Eulyn Sarah Jeffers, both of whom died recently leaving the national community in mourning. PLP’s National Party Leader who previously served as our country’s Minister of Education offered heartfelt congratulations to all students who are graduating at all levels of the education system from early childhood to tertiary level of education.Mikyle and Jeremiah Louis, two famed cricketers who are now part of the West Indies Touring Party to England came in for special praise, and commendation. The brothers made history as the first Kittitians to be elevated to the West Indies Cricket Team. Dr. Harris had a few weeks ago visited the Louis family to personally extend congratulations to Mikyle Louis and his parents. The PLP Leader said he got good insights into the Louis’ cricketing careers, their exploits, successes, challenges and eventual triumph.He called for National Consultation on the package of benefits to be accorded to sports and other personalities who excel in their chosen field. He asserted that we need greater transparency and involvement in determining national rewards to be accorded when our citizens reach the pinnacle of achievement in their chosen legitimate field of endeavour.