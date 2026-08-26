ICE ARRESTS SOAR TO RECORD 49,571 IN JULY AS U.S. IMMIGRATION ENFORCEMENT EXPANDS

Texas and Florida emerge as major hotspots as Caribbean migrants watch shifting enforcement landscape closely

WASHINGTON — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested 49,571 people in July 2026, the highest monthly total recorded during President Donald Trump’s second administration, according to government data analyzed by the Associated Press.

The July figure represents a 15% jump from June’s 43,021 arrests and a roughly 70% increase from February’s 29,241. Texas and Florida accounted for nearly 20,000 arrests combined, reflecting expanded cooperation between ICE and state and local authorities.

Partnerships operating under the federal 287(g) programme produced about 6,500 arrests in July, approximately 13% of the nationwide total. A year earlier, such partnerships accounted for less than 5%.

The enforcement strategy has also shifted toward traffic stops, community operations and other less-publicized encounters. ICE has additionally begun arresting some Haitian nationals following changes affecting their deportation protections.

Significantly, an Associated Press analysis of ICE data obtained by the Deportation Data Project found that more than half of those arrested had no criminal convictions or pending charges.

For Caribbean immigrant communities across the United States, the rapidly changing enforcement environment is likely to intensify attention on immigration status, documentation and access to qualified legal advice.