ST. KITTS-NEVIS MULTI-SPORT PRODIGY GEOVANNIE “GEO” LAKE GRADUATES INDIANA TECH WITH BSc IN BIOLOGY

From Basseterre High School to collegiate athletics in the United States, Lake adds major academic achievement to an outstanding sporting journey

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — St. Kitts and Nevis multi-sport standout Geovannie “Geo” Lake has added another impressive achievement to his growing résumé, graduating from Indiana Institute of Technology (Indiana Tech) with a Bachelor of Science in Biology.

Indiana Tech’s official 2026 commencement

programme lists Geovannie Lake of Basseterre, St. Kitts, among the university’s Bachelor of Science in Biology graduates.

It is another proud chapter for an athlete whose journey has blended academics, discipline and sporting excellence.

Lake, a graduate of Basseterre High School, represented the school across several disciplines, including football, basketball, volleyball and track and field. His Florida Memorial University biography records an extraordinary school sporting career that included multiple Sportsman of the Year honours, football MVP awards and championships in basketball and volleyball.

And football took him even further.

Lake represented St. Kitts and Nevis at youth national-team level, including the 2013 CONCACAF Under-15 Championship, where he found the back of the net against both Guadeloupe and Saint Martin.

He also developed locally through club football, including Garden Hotspurs, while his broader sporting development included involvement with the Rams Hitters junior programme.

His American collegiate journey included approximately two and a half years at Florida Memorial University before transferring to Indiana Tech. At Indiana Tech, the Basseterre native suited up as a forward wearing No. 15 for the Warriors while pursuing his Biology degree.

During the 2024 season, Lake appeared in nine matches, registered 14 shots and scored two goals for Indiana Tech.

But this latest accomplishment goes beyond statistics.

For a young Kittitian who has spent years competing, studying and representing his country abroad, earning a university degree in Biology represents another powerful victory.

From the playing fields and courts of Basseterre High School to national colours, collegiate football and now a university graduation stage in the United States, Geovannie “Geo” Lake continues to demonstrate the possibilities that open when sporting talent is matched by education and determination.

Congratulations, Geo. St. Kitts and Nevis has another reason to celebrate.