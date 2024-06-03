PAM names its first female Political Leader

BASSETERRE ST. KITTS 3 June, 2024: History was made at the caucus of the People’s Action Movement on the evening of June 2nd 2024 when Mrs Natasha Grey-Brookes emerged as the first female Political Leader. She ran unopposed. She is now the fifth Political Leader of the party which will celebrate 60 years next January. A Lawyer by profession, she has been active in the party since her membership as a young Pamite – the youth arm of the party. Through the decades, she has held a number of elected positions on the party’s executive including Deputy Political Leader.

In a brief comment after the caucus, the Political Leader elect, indicated that all hands are required to push the party forward. “Let’s join hands and heart in our march to victory by starting to do the work now.”

The Political Leader will be supported by the executive arm of the party led by Sheldon Pemberton as Chairman elect. The other office holders emerging from the elections yesterday are Deputy Leaders – Azard Gumbs and Lincoln Pelle, Deputy Chairman – Shirley Morgan, Assistant General Secretary = Joevarny Flemming, Treasurer – Drucilla Carty-Richards and PRO Laverne Caines.

The newly-elected members of the party will be ratified at the party’s convention on Sunday 9th June, 2024