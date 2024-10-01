RELAUNCHED CIU UNVEILS BLUEPRINT TO RESURRECT ST. KITTS AND NEVIS CBI PROGRAMME, RESTORE GLOBAL TRUST

Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis — October 1, 2024: In a bold move to revive the once-embattled Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme, the newly launched Citizenship by Investment Unit (CIU) Corporation has revealed a strategic plan guided by six fundamental principles and three core pillars. The announcement comes as the CIU seeks to restore credibility, trust, and confidence among global investors following the collapse of the programme.

At the official launch, His Excellency Mr. Calvin St. Juste, Chairman of the CIU, expressed optimism about the unit’s transformation. “Today marks a significant milestone in our journey as we officially launch the CIU as a statutory body. This transformation, which usually takes years, was completed in record time, thanks to the dedication of our team,” he remarked.

The six guiding principles that will underpin the CIU’s operations are:

Transparency: Commitment to clear and open decision-making to rebuild trust with citizens and investors. Communication: Ensuring consistent engagement and understanding through transparent dialogue. Good Governance: Emphasizing accountability and fairness in all operations. Transformation: Adopting innovative practices to stay ahead of emerging challenges. Global Leadership: Reaffirming the CIU’s position as a leader in the CBI industry. Sustainability: Prioritizing economic growth while ensuring social responsibility for both investors and the local community.

In addition, three core pillars will guide the CIU’s growth:

Efficiency: Streamlining operations for fast and reliable service delivery. Service Quality: Upholding professionalism and excellence in stakeholder relations. Collaboration and Professionalism: Fostering a team-centric environment that drives resilience and progress.

Chairman St. Juste emphasized that the Unit’s recent ranking as the top CBI programme in the 2024 CBI Index was a promising indicator of its renewed strength. “With the theme ‘Transparency Meets Transition: A CBI Reset,’ we will continue to lead the global industry, creating value for our investors and ensuring that the benefits of the programme are felt by the people of Saint Kitts and Nevis.”

As the CIU embarks on this revitalized journey, the leadership urged staff to adopt a “start-up mindset” focused on agility, integrity, and high performance, all essential to positioning Saint Kitts and Nevis as a premier destination in the global CBI landscape.

For more information on the relaunch of the CIU and its operational framework, visit ciu.gov.kn.