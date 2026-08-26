TRUMP ADMINISTRATION PAUSES IMMIGRANT VISA APPOINTMENTS WORLDWIDE AS U.S. TIGHTENS SCREENING

Global consular training brings delays as applicants face tougher vetting, social-media reviews and rising processing costs

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration has temporarily paused immigrant visa appointments worldwide, creating fresh uncertainty for thousands of people seeking lawful entry into the United States.

The U.S. State Department said Tuesday that it launched an “in-depth” global training initiative for consular officers at American embassies and consulates. Visa appointment schedules are being adjusted while officers receive updated guidance on screening applicants, including assessments connected to whether prospective immigrants could become dependent on public assistance. No firm date has been announced for normal scheduling to resume.

The move forms part of President Donald Trump’s broader immigration policy push, which has brought tighter scrutiny across both immigration enforcement and legal migration channels.

Applicants have already faced additional measures, including closer examination of social-media activity and changes affecting where nonimmigrant visa interviews may be scheduled. The State Department now generally directs nonimmigrant applicants to interview in their country of nationality or residence.

For Caribbean families, workers and prospective migrants, the development could mean postponed interviews, longer waits and additional uncertainty.

Importantly, reports describe the current worldwide pause as affecting immigrant visa processing and appointments, rather than a blanket suspension of every category of U.S. visa worldwide.