HORSFORD’S ST. PAUL’S FOOTBALL CLUB DEMANDS CHANGE OF REFEREE FOR PREMIER LEAGUE FINALS

St. Paul’s, St. Kitts – September 2, 2025 — The St. Paul’s Football Club (SPFC), one of the most decorated teams in the Federation, has issued a strongly worded objection to the St. Kitts and Nevis Football Association (SKNFA) over the appointment of referee Travester “Chad” Richards for the upcoming SKNFA Premier League Finals against the RAMS Village Superstars.

Grounds for Objection

In a formal letter sent to the SKNFA, SPFC highlighted multiple reasons why Richards should not officiate the championship series, citing conflicts of interest and past controversies. Among the key concerns are:

Family ties: Richards has immediate relatives currently playing for the Village Superstars.

Former affiliation: He once played for the Village Superstars himself.

Personal history: His brother was murdered nearly 15 years ago by individuals from St. Paul’s, a tragedy that the club argues could compromise his neutrality.

Public bias: The referee has made negative remarks about SPFC in the past.

Leadership remarks: SKNFA President Atiba Harris allegedly referenced Richards as a tool to prevent SPFC from repeating as champions.

Performance issues: Richards was recently removed from FIFA’s international referees list.

Controversial history: His role in the 2023 Finals, including decisions in a decisive penalty shootout, remains disputed.

SPFC also recalled Richards’ lobbying to remove referee Shandor Wilkinson from last year’s Finals, which eventually led to his controversial involvement in one of the most disputed finals in recent history.

Club’s Stance and Alternatives

SPFC emphasized that the objection is directed solely at Richards and not at the Village Superstars or the Referees Association. The club stated it would accept any other FIFA-certified referee, including Shandor Wilkinson, Tristley Bassue, Kimbell Ward, or Sanchez Bass.

“We will not engage in what can be deemed footballing suicide and participate in any match with an official who is so blatantly conflicted and ethically challenged,” the club declared.

Legacy and Resilience

St. Paul’s FC is the most successful Premier Division club of the 21st century, winning 15 of the last 20 competitions across all formats, including seven Premier League titles. Despite setbacks, including recent food poisoning that sidelined three of their top players, the club fought through adversity to secure its place in the 2025 Finals.

The club made it clear that if SKNFA insists on appointing Richards, SPFC will have “no other alternative but to withdraw from the competition.”