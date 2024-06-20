Former Police Chief and OECS Ambassador to Morocco, HE Ian Queeley, Leads New Europe-Based CIDD Unit to Monitor St. Kitts Economic Citizens

The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis has launched a new “Continuing International Due Diligence (CIDD) Unit” to bolster the CBI Programme and maintain the nation’s premium standards and reputation. The CIDD Unit, led by His Excellency Ambassador Ian Queeley, former Police Chief and current Ambassador for the Eastern Caribbean States to the Kingdom of Morocco, will be headquartered in Europe.

The CIDD Unit is tasked with the ongoing monitoring and investigation of St. Kitts economic citizens abroad, particularly those who acquired passports through the CBI Programme. By collaborating with international partners, anti-money laundering agencies, law enforcement, and anti-terrorist financing agencies, the CIDD Unit aims to safeguard the integrity of St. Kitts and Nevis’ citizenship.

Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew emphasized the importance of these measures: “It will ensure that citizens holding passports issued by St. Kitts and Nevis and residing and working internationally abide by the laws of the countries in which they reside and visit, and that they respect international laws as well. [It will] alert the Ministry of National Security of St. Kitts and Nevis citizens who are being investigated for committing or have been arrested and/or charged with financial or other crimes internationally.”

The CIDD Unit will also be responsible for retrieving passports canceled by the Ministry of National Security pursuant to the Passport and Travel Document Act, and will create policies to mitigate risks associated with citizens who received their citizenship via the CBI Programme. These initiatives are designed to minimize risks for international partners and ensure that the country’s CBI Programme remains transparent and trustworthy.

The Continuing International Due Diligence (CIDD) Unit is set to be operational by July 31, 2024. This move is part of the broader 2024 Citizenship by Investment Unit Act and ongoing improvements to the CBI Programme, which solidify the Federation’s position as the longest-running and most transparent programme in the world.