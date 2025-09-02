BREAKING NEWS: U.S. Military Eliminates 11 Tren de Aragua Terrorists in High-Seas Strike Leaving Venezuela — President Trump Releases Video

WASHINGTON, D.C. — September 2, 2025 — U.S. President Donald J. Trump has announced a dramatic overseas military operation that eliminated 11 members of the notorious Tren de Aragua (TDA) terrorist organization during a high-seas strike in international waters.

In a video message released Tuesday morning, President Trump confirmed that U.S. Military Forces, operating under SOUTHCOM, conducted the strike against a vessel carrying narcotics and armed TDA operatives departing Venezuela and heading toward the United States.

Trump: “On My Orders”

“Earlier this morning, on my orders, U.S. Military Forces conducted a kinetic strike against positively identified Tren de Aragua narcoterrorists in the SOUTHCOM area of responsibility,” Trump declared.

Labeling the group as “a designated Foreign Terrorist Organization, operating under the control of Nicolás Maduro,” Trump said TDA has been directly responsible for “mass murder, drug trafficking, sex trafficking, and acts of violence and terror across the United States and the Western Hemisphere.”

11 Terrorists Killed, No U.S. Casualties

According to the statement, the strike left 11 TDA operatives dead, while no U.S. forces were harmed. Intelligence officials confirmed that the group was actively transporting narcotics bound for U.S. shores when the attack occurred.

“This is a clear warning,” Trump emphasized. “Let this serve as notice to anybody even thinking about bringing drugs into the United States of America. BEWARE!”

Global Security Implications

The daring strike signals a new escalation in U.S. counter-terrorism and counter-narcotics operations in the Caribbean and Latin America. It also underscores the growing security challenge posed by Venezuela-based criminal organizations like Tren de Aragua, which has expanded operations far beyond its borders in recent years.

The announcement has already reverberated across international capitals, with analysts warning of potential geopolitical fallout between Washington and Caracas. Meanwhile, Trump’s bold declaration has ignited strong reactions at home, particularly among communities impacted by narcotics trafficking and gang violence.

Times Caribbean will continue to follow this developing story.