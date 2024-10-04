Horror in Haiti: Gang Massacre Leaves 70 Dead, Including Infants, in Pont-Sonde

Port-au-Prince, Haiti – In a harrowing wave of violence, at least 70 people, including three infants, were brutally murdered by gang members in the town of Pont-Sonde on Thursday, according to the United Nations. Armed men from the notorious Gran Grif gang swept through the town in Haiti’s Artibonite region, opening fire on residents with automatic rifles in one of the deadliest massacres in recent years.

The gang not only left bodies strewn across the streets but also set fire to 45 homes and 34 vehicles, forcing terrified residents to flee for their lives. Among the victims were a young mother, her newborn, and a midwife, with 10 women and three children confirmed dead.

Disturbing footage shows hundreds of people running in panic as the violence unfolded. Survivors described the horror of seeing bodies riddled with bullets, many of them shot in the head.

“This is a heinous crime against defenseless citizens and a terrifying assault on the Haitian nation,” Prime Minister Garry Conille stated. The motive behind the massacre remains unclear, but gang violence continues to grip Haiti, bringing many regions to a standstill.

The Gran Grif gang’s latest atrocity further emphasizes the deteriorating security situation in the country, leaving communities like Pont-Sonde living in fear and chaos. As the UN and human rights organizations decry the massacre, the Haitian government faces increasing pressure to combat the rampant gang warfare terrorizing its citizens.ang