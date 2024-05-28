PM DREW CABINET SILENT, FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER DOUGLAS UNSUPPORTED IN WAKE OF MSR RICO LAWSUIT !

****In the wake of a lawsuit filed by MSR Media, accusing Senior Minister Dr. Denzil Douglas of impropriety related to the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme, a glaring absence of public support from the Cabinet of St. Kitts and Nevis has sparked concern and speculation. Despite his decades-long leadership within the St. Kitts and Nevis Labour Party and government, including as Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Dr. Douglas finds himself without the vocal backing of his colleagues.The lawsuit’s serious allegations against Dr. Douglas, suggesting under-the-table dealings in citizenship applications, have thrown him into a legal battle in the United States court system. Given the gravity of the accusations, one would expect his Cabinet colleagues to publicly rally behind him, affirming his integrity and defending his reputation. Yet, their silence has been conspicuous, leaving many to wonder about the motives behind the lack of support.At a time when Dr. Douglas faces perhaps the greatest challenge of his political career, the absence of solidarity from his own party and government must be deeply disheartening. Particularly striking is the sharp contrast with the swift and staunch support demonstrated by the government of St. Lucia for its own implicated official, Mr. Claude Emmanuel, CEO of their CBI Unit.The failure of the St. Kitts and Nevis government to issue a statement expressing full confidence in Dr. Douglas’s integrity and leadership regarding the CBI programme raises questions about his future within the party and government. Will he be made the scapegoat for the programme’s recent decline, or will his colleagues step up to defend his legacy and honor?As the political landscape continues to evolve, the eyes of the public remain fixed on the actions, or inactions, of those in power, awaiting signs of solidarity or abandonment in this time of crisis for Dr. Denzil Douglas.