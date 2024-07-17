Democrats Plan Virtual Vote to Nominate Biden Amid Internal Debate

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are preparing to hold a virtual vote to officially nominate President Joe Biden as their candidate for the upcoming election during the first week of August. This decision comes despite internal pressure from some party members urging Biden to exit the race following a poorly received debate performance against Donald Trump.

The Democratic National Convention’s (DNC) rules committee is set to meet on Friday to discuss the logistics of the virtual voting process, as outlined in a letter sent to committee members and obtained by The Associated Press. The letter, signed by co-chairs Bishop Leah D. Daughtry and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, specifies that the virtual vote will occur between August 1 and August 7, aligning with Ohio’s original ballot filing deadline.

“We will not be implementing a rushed virtual voting process,” Daughtry and Walz emphasized in the letter, “though we will begin our important consideration of how a virtual voting process would work.”

Early Roll Call and Legal Concerns

In May, the DNC announced plans for an early roll call to ensure Biden’s place on the Ohio ballot by the initial August 7 deadline. Although Ohio has since amended its filing deadline, the Biden campaign insists on adhering to the original rules to prevent potential legal challenges from Republican lawmakers.

Internal Party Opposition

The decision to move forward with the virtual vote has not been without controversy. A group of House Democrats expressed their reservations in a letter, citing concerns that an early virtual roll call could stifle necessary debate and harm party unity. This letter, which has yet to be sent, warns that the rushed process could “deeply undermine the morale and unity of Democrats.”

“It could deeply undermine the morale and unity of Democrats,” the letter, obtained by the AP, states.

Convention Plans

The Democratic National Convention is scheduled to take place from August 19 to 22 in Chicago. The event will serve as a crucial moment for the party to rally behind its nominee and present a unified front heading into the general election.

As the DNC navigates these internal challenges and logistical hurdles, the party’s leadership remains committed to a transparent and fair nomination process, ensuring that all voices are heard and that the integrity of the election is maintained.