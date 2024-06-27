Bronny James Selected as 55th Pick to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2024 NBA Draft

### ### Historic Father-Son Duo with LeBron James

In a groundbreaking moment for the NBA, Bronny James has been selected as the 55th pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2024 NBA Draft. This significant event marks the first time in NBA history that a father-son duo will play in the league simultaneously and on the same team.Bronny James, son of NBA legend LeBron James, joins his father on the Lakers, creating a unique and unprecedented narrative in professional basketball. LeBron, a four-time NBA champion and widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, now has the rare opportunity to share the court with his son, fulfilling a long-held dream.The selection of Bronny James not only underscores his talent and potential but also highlights the continuation of an extraordinary basketball legacy. This father-son pairing is expected to bring a new level of excitement and interest to the Lakers and the NBA as a whole.Fans around the world are eagerly anticipating the upcoming season, where they will witness this historic duo in action. The James family’s journey together on the Lakers promises to be a thrilling chapter in the annals of basketball history.