St. Kitts Agriculture Minister Faces Intensified Calls for Recall Amidst Controversial Advisory Committee Formation

Farmers and Key Stakeholders Express Frustration Over Exclusion from Decision-Making Process

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 7th, 2024 – The Minister of Agriculture in St. Kitts, Hon. Samal Duggins, is currently facing heightened calls for recall and removal as farmers and key stakeholders express dismay over what they perceive as a blatant disregard for their involvement in the formulation of crucial agricultural development plans.

The controversy stems from the recent announcement by Minister Duggins and the Ministry of Agriculture, inviting external experts to join an Advisory Committee responsible for implementing the St. Kitts and Nevis Agricultural Transformation and Growth Strategy 2022-2031. The move has sparked outrage among farmers who argue that they have been consistently overlooked in decision-making processes concerning the sector’s future.

In a public statement released on February 6th, 2024, the Ministry of Agriculture (MOA) outlined the purpose of the Advisory Committee and issued an open call for experts to participate. The committee is expected to review comments, initiatives, and proposals related to the development of the agricultural sector as outlined in the strategy.

The Agricultural Advisory Committee is also tasked with overseeing the development of proposals to secure funding from development partners, complementing government and private sector investments in the St. Kitts and Nevis Agricultural Transformation and Growth Strategy 2022-2031.

The announcement has drawn sharp criticism from farmers and key stakeholders, who argue that excluding them from the formulation of development plans is a misguided approach. They contend that those actively involved in the agricultural sector should play a pivotal role in shaping its future.

A spokesperson for the disgruntled farmers expressed their frustration, stating, “This is yet another slap in the face for us. We have been consistently overlooked, and now they want external experts to tell us how to run our farms. We demand to be included in the decision-making process; after all, we are the ones who know the challenges and opportunities in our industry.”

The call from the Minister and the MOA, titled “OPEN CALL FOR EXPERTS TO SERVE AS MEMBERS OF ADVISORY COMMITTEE ON THE IMPLEMENTATION OF THE SKN AGRICULTURAL TRANSFORMATION AND GROWTH STRATEGY 2022-2031,” has further fueled the discontent among farmers.

Interested individuals are instructed to contact the Ministry of Agriculture via email at moa@gov.kn or call 869-467-1016 to express their interest in joining the Advisory Committee. However, the controversy surrounding the exclusion of farmers and key stakeholders remains a focal point, intensifying the calls for the recall and removal of Minister Samal Duggins.