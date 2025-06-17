Times Caribbean Global News

U.S. State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce Clarifies Visa Policy Amid Reports of Travel Restrictions: “National Security and Trust Are Key”

WASHINGTON, D.C. — June 18, 2025 — Amid rising international concerns over reports suggesting that the United States may impose visa restrictions on citizens from certain countries, U.S. State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce has responded, offering firm reassurances that national security—not geography—guides U.S. visa policy.

Speaking to reporters during a press briefing, Bruce emphasized that the U.S. remains committed to “upholding the highest standards of national security and public safety through our visa process.”

Citing Executive Order 14161, introduced under former President Donald Trump, Bruce explained that the visa adjudication process must guarantee that “U.S.-bound foreign travelers do not pose a threat to national security and public safety.” She called this a “very low bar” that every nation should be able to meet.

Importantly, Bruce made it clear that factors such as a country’s location or region play no role in the U.S. decision-making process. “Geoposition is not a factor,” she stressed. “It’s about whether the U.S. can trust the information provided by that country to make a secure visa determination.”

She outlined key areas under assessment:

Security capabilities and information-sharing practices,

Identity management systems,

Visa overstay rates,

Cooperation in repatriating nationals ordered removed from the U.S.

Bruce rejected claims that there was a deadline for 36 countries to submit action plans by tomorrow. “That’s not correct,” she said firmly. “They will have a considerable amount of time to rectify whatever the situation is.”

She noted that the Secretary of State will retain discretion in determining whether a country is in compliance and emphasized that the broader objective is not punishment, but collaboration. “The goal is to help countries improve their systems so we can trust the information and keep people moving across borders safely.”

The Caribbean, along with other regions, has been watching developments closely amid fears of a potential travel or visa ban. While no countries have been officially named, Bruce’s comments offer a clearer picture of the U.S. government’s approach: security-focused, data-driven, and cooperative rather than punitive.

Times Caribbean Global will continue to monitor this evolving story and provide updates as they become available.