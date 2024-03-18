Prime Minister Drew and Volunteers Enhance JNF General Hospital Foyer in Continued Efforts for Healthcare Improvement







BASSETERRE, Saint Kitts and Nevis, March 18, 2024 (Press Secretary, PMO) – Prime Minister Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, Honourable Konris Maynard, and Mrs. Diani Prince-Drew, joined dedicated volunteers from The Cable, TDC Group of Companies, Berger Paints, and the steadfast staff of the Joseph N. France (JNF) General Hospital on Saturday, March 16, 2024, to transform the aesthetic of the hospital. Their collective efforts were focused on the enhancement of the JNF foyer, the pivotal gateway to the healthcare institution.



This initiative underscores the commitment of the Ministry of Health to bolster the hospital’s infrastructure and elevate its overall aesthetic appeal. Through renovations, procurement of advanced medical equipment, and ongoing training programs, the Ministry endeavors to enhance healthcare services for the citizens of Saint Kitts and Nevis. These endeavors are pivotal as the hospital embarks on its journey toward accreditation, ensuring that the highest standards of care are met and exceeded.





Prime Minister Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, Mrs. Diane Prince-Drew, and other volunteers painting the JNF General Hospital foyer



Prime Minister Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew expressed his gratitude to all volunteers and collaborators for their dedication to improving the healthcare infrastructure. “The enhancement of the JNF foyer marks a significant step forward in our ongoing efforts to elevate healthcare standards across the nation,” remarked Hon. Dr. Drew. “I extend my heartfelt appreciation to all volunteers and stakeholders whose contributions are instrumental in realizing our vision of a healthier and more vibrant Saint Kitts and Nevis.”



Dr. Drew further remarked, “The renovation of the JNF foyer symbolizes our collective dedication to fostering an environment of healing and comfort for all patients and visitors. I commend the tireless efforts of all involved and reaffirm our commitment to furthering the advancements in healthcare delivery.”



The Ministry of Health extends its appreciation to all volunteers, corporate partners, and hospital staff for their unwavering support and dedication to enhancing healthcare services in Saint Kitts and Nevis. Through continued collaboration and collective efforts, the Ministry remains steadfast in its mission to provide accessible, high-quality healthcare services to all citizens.

