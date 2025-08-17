Healthcare Horror at Cardin Home : Whistleblower Exposes Attempted Rape, Gross Neglect, and Shocking Safety Hazards

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Another healthcare horror story has erupted, this time at the Cardin Home, where a brave worker has blown the whistle on what they describe as a ticking time bomb of neglect, insecurity, and decay at the state-run facility.

In a chilling revelation, the whistleblower exposed that an attempted rape of a nurse occurred at the Cardin Home in the early hours of Saturday morning around 12:58 a.m. According to the account, the terrifying ordeal underscores repeated warnings by staff that have gone unanswered by authorities.

“Months the nurses have been complaining to the Ministry of Health about no locks on the doors, poor security, no lights on the verandas, no cameras. Please, nurses are fed up — we are not safe when we leave our homes and families to go out to work at nights,” the worker lamented.

Shocking Neglect and Safety Failures

The allegations paint a dire picture:

Doors with hooks instead of locks , leaving nurses and patients vulnerable.

, leaving nurses and patients vulnerable. Nonexistent security measures , with staff left exposed during night shifts.

, with staff left exposed during night shifts. Pitch-black verandas with no functioning lights.

with no functioning lights. No surveillance cameras, despite repeated pleas for protection.

On top of these safety nightmares, the whistleblower further revealed that just yesterday the facility was flooded, leaving elderly residents soaked and shivering. “De old ppl dem was soaked,” they reported, describing conditions unfit for any human being, let alone vulnerable seniors under state care.

Nurses at Breaking Point

Nurses, already stretched thin by chronic understaffing, are now being forced to work in what many describe as a hostile and dangerous environment. After the attempted assault, the nurse in question was reportedly compelled to finish the shift, a shocking detail that underscores the depths of neglect and lack of support for frontline workers.

A Pattern of Atrocities

This is not the first time the Cardin Home has been in the spotlight. For years, staff have been pleading for repairs, security upgrades, and basic human dignity for both residents and workers. Their cries, it seems, have fallen on deaf ears.

Now, with attempted sexual violence, flooding, and gross infrastructural decay exposed, the question is unavoidable: How many more horror stories must emerge before the nation’s leaders act?

The people of St. Kitts and Nevis are demanding answers. The safety of healthcare workers, the dignity of the elderly, and the integrity of the healthcare system itself are all on the line.

This is not care. This is cruelty.