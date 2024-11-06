Republicans Seize Senate Majority with Dramatic Wins in Nebraska and Ohio, Reshaping Washington

In a stunning political shakeup, Republicans have reclaimed control of the U.S. Senate for the first time in four years, sweeping through key battlegrounds and toppling several Democratic strongholds. The tipping point came from a hard-fought victory in Nebraska, where GOP incumbent Sen. Deb Fischer held off a surprising challenge from independent candidate Dan Osborn, securing the Republicans’ majority.

Adding to the Republicans’ momentum, the Senate race in Ohio saw incumbent Democrat Sherrod Brown defeated by Trump-backed Republican Bernie Moreno in one of the most expensive campaigns of the election cycle, costing around $400 million. This decisive win marks the first time a three-term incumbent has been ousted, with Moreno’s win fueled by widespread support from the GOP base.

Republicans held crucial seats, including those of firebrands Ted Cruz of Texas and Rick Scott of Florida, as Democrats failed to break through in traditionally conservative territories. Meanwhile, history was made as the Senate welcomed new faces, including two Black women, Lisa Blunt Rochester and Angela Alsobrooks, and Korean American Andy Kim. This Republican resurgence in the Senate, along with a reshaped House, sets the stage for a challenging two years for the White House, with Congress now firmly divided.