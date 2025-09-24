THE 6-SQUARE-MILE DESTINY CITY: IS ROGER VER BEHIND NEVIS’ CONTROVERSIAL “PRIVATE CITY” PLAN?

The people of St. Kitts and Nevis are watching closely as whispers swirl around the controversial Special Sustainability Zone (SSZ) project—dubbed by some as the “6 Square Miles Destiny City” on the south coast of Nevis. While officials have spoken cautiously about investors and proposals, speculation refuses to die down about one particular name: Roger Ver, the St. Kitts and Nevis citizen famously known as “Bitcoin Jesus.”

Ver, a crypto pioneer and early Bitcoin evangelist, has long entertained ambitions that stretch beyond digital finance. In a 2017 Bitcoin Magazine interview, Ver openly revealed his vision of purchasing land from a government willing to allow a degree of sovereignty, with the goal of building a libertarian private city. His words were startling in their candor: “Governments love money… we will have to negotiate the final details.” He also suggested that the population would largely be made up of internet workers, with 90% drawn from the blockchain and cryptocurrency space.

The Libertarian Blueprint

In that interview, Ver described his desire for a jurisdiction free of centralized authority, where governments would not impose restrictions beyond the bare minimum. He imagined a space where rules such as “you can’t export drugs or possess nuclear weapons” might still apply, but beyond that, the state would not interfere. At its core, the idea was to escape the traditional reach of government—to create a libertarian paradise funded by digital wealth.

That was 2017. Fast-forward to today, and the echoes of that vision seem eerily similar to the SSZ model currently being floated for Nevis. A massive tract of land, autonomy from existing institutions, and the establishment of an enclave dominated by outsiders rather than locals—does this mirror Ver’s libertarian dream?

The Nevis Connection

Ver’s ties to St. Kitts and Nevis are not speculative—they are a matter of public record. As a citizen of the Federation, his interest in shaping or influencing projects here cannot be dismissed outright. What remains unconfirmed, however, is whether Ver is directly involved in the SSZ “private city” project on Nevis. Official channels have not acknowledged him as a stakeholder. Yet, given his past statements and vision for a self-sustaining crypto-centric enclave, the speculation feels less like conspiracy and more like a natural extension of his ambitions.

The Stakes for Nevis

If indeed this “Destiny City” is aligned with Ver’s libertarian experiment, then the implications for Nevis are profound. Would 6 square miles of prime coastal land effectively become a state within a state? Would Nevisians themselves play a central role in this development, or would they become spectators to an experiment that caters largely to a global elite of digital nomads and crypto millionaires?

The promises of jobs, investment, and innovation sound enticing, but history warns us that when local sovereignty is compromised, the long-term costs can outweigh the short-term gains. As Ver himself noted, the intent of such private cities is to limit centralized oversight—but in doing so, whose laws, whose protections, and whose rights would prevail?

Questions That Demand Answers

As the debate intensifies, the people of Nevis deserve clear answers:

Who are the real investors behind the SSZ?

Does Roger Ver, with his well-documented dream of a libertarian private city, have a role in shaping this project?

What legal and constitutional safeguards are in place to protect Nevisians from becoming second-class citizens within their own island?

Most importantly: Is this “Destiny City” a path to prosperity—or a surrender of sovereignty?

Conclusion: Transparency or Turmoil?

The idea of a futuristic enclave may dazzle those dazzled by cryptocurrency wealth and libertarian ideology, but Nevis’ destiny cannot be negotiated in shadows. If Roger Ver is indeed behind the curtain, the government must say so. If he is not, then clarity is equally important to dispel growing suspicions.

For too long, Nevisians have been left to speculate. But when it comes to 6 square miles of national land, speculation is not enough. Transparency is not optional—it is the bare minimum. The question is no longer whether Roger Ver dreamed of a private libertarian city. The question is: Is that dream now being built on the shores of Nevis?

