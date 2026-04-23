HEALTH REVOLUTION UNDERWAY: CARIBBEAN’S TOP MINDS CONVERGE IN GUYANA FOR LANDMARK CARPHA CONFERENCE

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — April 23, 2026 — The Caribbean’s brightest medical minds, researchers, and public health leaders have gathered in Guyana for a transformative moment in regional healthcare, as the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) officially opened its 70th Annual Health Research Conference on Wednesday at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.

Held under the powerful theme “Innovations in Health,” the conference has brought together nearly 500 participants from across the Caribbean and beyond, positioning itself once again as one of the region’s premier platforms for advancing healthcare through science, technology, and collaboration.

REGIONAL LEADERS STEP FORWARD

Among the standout delegations is the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), proudly represented by Chief Executive Officer Robbie Rambarran and Director of Medical Services Dr Rambarran, alongside a team of medical professionals committed to strengthening healthcare delivery.

Their presence underscores GPHC’s deepening role in regional engagement, knowledge exchange, and the pursuit of high-quality, patient-centred care.

INNOVATION TAKES CENTER STAGE

From the opening sessions, one message rang loud and clear: the future of Caribbean healthcare lies in innovation.

Delivering a compelling address, Irfan Ali emphasized the urgent need to embrace digital health solutions, highlighting tools such as telemedicine, artificial intelligence, and data-driven systems as critical to transforming healthcare access and outcomes.

He pointed to Guyana’s own progress—particularly its expanding use of telemedicine—as a model for bridging healthcare gaps in remote and hinterland communities, reducing delays, and improving clinical decision-making.

A PLATFORM FOR CHANGE

The conference continues to serve as a vital hub for:

Sharing cutting-edge scientific research

Strengthening regional partnerships

Enhancing coordinated responses to evolving public health threats

Discussions are expected to shape policy directions and inspire collaborative solutions across CARICOM member states, especially as the region navigates increasing health challenges in a rapidly changing global landscape.

LOOKING AHEAD

With strong participation from regional and international stakeholders, CARPHA’s 70th conference is not just a meeting—it’s a launchpad for the next era of Caribbean healthcare.

As conversations deepen over the coming days, the emphasis remains clear: innovation, collaboration, and resilience will define how the Caribbean protects and advances the health of its people.

The momentum building in Georgetown signals a region ready to embrace the future—armed with knowledge, united in purpose, and driven by a shared commitment to better health for all.