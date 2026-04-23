Commonwealth Sport Engages with Barbados Leadership During Board Visit

Commonwealth Sport President Dr Donald Rukare and Sandra Osborne, President of Commonwealth Sport Barbados, met with senior leaders in Barbados this week as part of the Commonwealth Sport Executive Board’s visit to the island.

The meetings, including engagements with His Excellency Lieutenant Colonel The Most Honourable Jeffrey Bostic, and Minister for Sport and Community Empowerment Charles Griffith, provided an opportunity to strengthen partnerships and discuss the role of sport in supporting national development, communities and young people.

The visit reflects Commonwealth Sport’s commitment to taking its governance activity across its membership, engaging directly with member nations, understanding local priorities and building relationships that support the delivery of sport as a force for positive change across the Commonwealth.

Commenting on his meeting with the President of Barbados, Dr Donald Rukare, President of Commonwealth Sport, said: “It was a privilege to meet with the President of Barbados and to talk about the role sport plays in people’s lives and across communities. We’ve been very grateful for the warm hospitality we’ve received and the opportunity to immerse ourselves in Barbadian culture.

“Strong partnerships between governments and the Commonwealth Sport Movement are key to creating opportunities for young people, supporting communities and making a real difference through sport across the Commonwealth.”

Sandra Osborne, President of Commonwealth Sport Barbados and Vice-President of Commonwealth Sport, added: “We have greatly valued the opportunity to engage directly with government and Commonwealth Sport leadership during this visit.

“These discussions are important in ensuring we are aligned in our ambitions for sport in Barbados and in strengthening the role it can play in national development.

“With Glasgow 2026 on the horizon, moments like this help to strengthen our partnerships, inspire our Team Barbados athletes and reinforce our shared commitment to delivering positive impact through sport.”

Charles Griffith, Minister of Sport and Community Empowerment for Barbados, said: “It is a pleasure to welcome Commonwealth Sport’s Executive Board to Barbados and to host this important gathering.

“The Commonwealth Sport Movement plays an important role in developing athletes, strengthening sporting systems and creating opportunities for young people, while also bringing communities together through sport.

“As Team Barbados looks ahead to the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games, hosting the wider Commonwealth Sport Movement here in Barbados comes at an important time. It gives us a chance to share our culture, strengthen our partnerships and build momentum as we prepare for the Games.”