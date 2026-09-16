HARRIS SALUTES ST. KITTS-NEVIS NATIONAL HEROES, CALLS FOR SERVICE, COURAGE AND A STRONGER COMMITMENT TO NATION-BUILDING

Third Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris uses National Heroes Day address to reflect on sacrifice, leadership and the responsibility of today’s generation to protect and advance the Federation

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — September 16, 2026 — TIMES CARIBBEAN

Third Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, has marked National Heroes Day with a national address paying tribute to the men whose leadership and service helped shape the Federation, while placing renewed emphasis on the responsibility of present and future generations to contribute meaningfully to the country.

National Heroes Day is observed annually on September 16, when St. Kitts and Nevis honours its five National Heroes: The Right Excellent Sir Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw, The Right Excellent Sir Caleb Azariah Paul Southwell, The Right Excellent Sir Joseph Nathaniel France, The Right Excellent Sir Dr. Simeon Daniel, and The Right Excellent and Right Honourable Dr. Sir Kennedy Alphonse Simmonds. Official commemorations were held again on Wednesday at the National Heroes Park.

In his 2026 address, Harris reflected on the significance of remembering national leaders not simply through ceremonies and monuments, but through an understanding of the values, sacrifice and public service that distinguished their lives.

The former Prime Minister’s message placed the observance within the broader story of national development, presenting heroism as something rooted in service beyond self and a willingness to contribute to the advancement of others.

HEROES AS BUILDERS OF A NATION

Historical images accompanying the address recalled earlier periods of national leadership and the long journey through labour advancement, constitutional development, self-government and Independence.

The message underscored that the Federation’s progress did not emerge automatically. It was shaped over generations by individuals prepared to shoulder difficult responsibilities and, in many instances, devote decades of their lives to public service.

That theme has featured prominently in Harris’ previous National Heroes Day addresses. While serving as Prime Minister, he repeatedly urged citizens—particularly young people—to see the country’s National Heroes as examples of discipline, perseverance, service and commitment rather than simply historical personalities.

His latest address returned to that broader idea: the best tribute to those who built the country is continued nation-building.

A MESSAGE TO THE PRESENT GENERATION

Harris’ message also looked beyond the five officially designated National Heroes.

At its core was a reminder that the work of building St. Kitts and Nevis remains unfinished and that ordinary citizens have a role to play through their families, communities, professions and civic responsibilities.

That puts National Heroes Day in a wider context.

Not every citizen will receive the nation’s highest honour. But teachers, farmers, nurses, entrepreneurs, public officers, athletes, cultural practitioners, community volunteers, parents and young people can all make contributions that strengthen national life.

It is an approach Harris has articulated before. In his 2020 National Heroes Day address, he told young people that heroism could emerge in fields ranging from sport and science to education, music and economics, stressing service to others rather than personal recognition.

FIVE LEGACIES, ONE FEDERATION

Wednesday’s national observances once again placed the Federation’s five National Heroes at the centre of public reflection.

Bradshaw is remembered as the country’s first National Hero and a major figure in the labour and political movements that transformed the social landscape of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Southwell was a central figure in government, labour and national development.

France devoted decades to trade unionism, parliamentary service and the advancement of working people.

Daniel became a defining political figure in Nevis and its post-colonial governmental development.

And Sir Kennedy Simmonds, the Federation’s first Prime Minister, remains the country’s only living National Hero. The 2026 official ceremony included a special presentation to Sir Kennedy as part of the observance.

The Order of National Hero remains the Federation’s highest national honour.

HEROES DAY AS MORE THAN CEREMONY

Harris’ address ultimately presented National Heroes Day as more than an annual exercise in remembrance.

It was framed as an opportunity for national reflection: What qualities does the country celebrate? What responsibilities come with leadership? And what will the present generation leave behind for those who follow?

For St. Kitts and Nevis, those questions carry particular significance as the Federation prepares to mark 43 years of Independence on September 19, 2026.

The country has changed dramatically since Independence in 1983. But the central challenge raised by the Heroes Day observance remains familiar—how each generation uses the opportunities inherited from those before it to create something stronger for those yet to come.

For Harris, who currently serves as National Political Leader of the People’s Labour Party and previously served as the Federation’s third Prime Minister, the occasion provided an opportunity to return the national conversation to service, responsibility and legacy. His current political leadership role has also been reflected in recent public addresses and party activities.

And on a day dedicated to the country’s most distinguished nation-builders, the message was unmistakably centred on one enduring principle: national progress depends not only on remembering those who served before, but on citizens being prepared to serve in their own time.