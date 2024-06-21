Republic Bank Announced as Gold Sponsor for Saint Lucia Carnival 2024 Title Sponsor of the Republic Bank National Panorama Competition

(Castries, Saint Lucia, June 21, 2024) – Republic Bank (EC) Limited (RBEC) has significantly increased in financial contribution to and its involvement in Saint Lucia Carnival for 2024. With its EC$60,000 contribution, not only has the bank become a gold sponsor of Saint Lucia Carnival, it is also the Title Sponsor of this year’s Panorama, now officially named the Republic Bank National Panorama Competition.

The bank views Saint Lucia Carnival as a significant cultural event which brings together the vibrant spirit, music, and traditions of the island. Hence, as part of its ongoing commitment to support and enrich local communities, it is excited to play a pivotal role in enhancing the Carnival experience for participants and spectators alike.

Following a cheque handover ceremony held by the Carnival Planning and Management Committee (CPMC) on Wednesday June 19, 2024, Kelly Mitchell, Marketing Specialist for RBEC spoke to the Bank’s commitment to the development of arts and culture in Saint Lucia.

“We are thrilled to be the Gold Sponsor of Saint Lucia Carnival 2024 and to have the honor of supporting the Panorama competition under the Republic Bank banner”, said Mitchell. “We are especially excited about our sponsorship of Panorama as steel pan is significant culturally to our Region and as a Regional bank invested in the development of culture, we saw this competition as something we can enable to grow for years to come”.

RBEC’s Gold Sponsorship of Saint Lucia Carnival 2024 and the Republic Bank National Panorama Competition reaffirm its commitment to investing in initiatives that create lasting positive impacts within the community. The Bank looks forward to celebrating this year’s Carnival with the people of Saint Lucia and visitors from around the globe.

###

For further information kindly contact: Mr. Kelly Mitchell | Marketing Specialist | Republic Bank (EC) Limited Johnsons Commercial Building #109 | Gros Islet, St. Lucia | M: 758-482-3831