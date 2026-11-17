TIMES CARIBBEAN | SPECIAL INVESTIGATIVE REPORT | NOVEMBER 17, 2026

US$250 MILLION SRI LANKAN DEBT EXPOSURE AT CENTRE OF INSOLVENCY ALLEGATIONS AS CREDITORS SEEK BANKRUPTCY PROTECTION! NEVIS-BASED BANK FACES MOUNTING LEGAL PRESSURE, UNPAID DEPOSIT CLAIMS AND SERIOUS QUESTIONS ABOUT FINANCIAL OVERSIGHT!

By Times Caribbean Investigative News Desk | Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis

A major international banking controversy involving a financial institution licensed in Nevis has entered a new and potentially consequential stage, with creditors asking a United States bankruptcy court to restrict asset transfers by Hamilton Reserve Bank Ltd. amid allegations of insolvency and substantial financial exposure.

The development, reported by American legal publication Law360 on Monday, November 16, 2026, raises serious questions about the financial condition of the institution, the protection of depositors and the effectiveness of regulatory oversight within St. Kitts and Nevis’ international financial services sector.

At the centre of the unfolding dispute is an extraordinary allegation: Hamilton Reserve Bank became insolvent following exposure to approximately US$250 million in defaulted Sri Lankan sovereign debt.

That allegation has been advanced by creditors seeking intervention from the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York. It has not been established as a judicial finding.

The creditors are now seeking to prevent transfers of the bank’s assets while their involuntary bankruptcy petition is considered. Law360+1

NEW YORK BANKRUPTCY PROCEEDINGS PUT NEVIS BANK UNDER INTERNATIONAL SCRUTINY

Court records identify the proceeding as In re Hamilton Reserve Bank Ltd., Case No. 26-12690, filed on November 13, 2026.

Four petitioning creditors have sought an involuntary Chapter 11 proceeding against the bank, asserting that more than US$4.5 million in withdrawal requests remains unpaid.

According to financial investigative publication OffshoreAlert, the petitioning creditors are associated with Belize, Nevis and Wyoming and allege that attempts to recover their funds have continued for nearly a year.

The creditors’ decision to seek U.S. bankruptcy protection signals an escalation from individual depositor disputes to a broader attempt to place the institution under court-supervised financial proceedings.

But an important distinction must be made.

The filing of an involuntary bankruptcy petition does not, by itself, establish that Hamilton Reserve Bank is legally bankrupt. The court must determine whether the requirements for relief have been satisfied. Likewise, the request to restrict asset transfers is not evidence that a freeze has already been granted. Global Restructuring Review+2

THE US$250 MILLION QUESTION: HOW SRI LANKA’S DEBT CRISIS BECAME A NEVIS BANKING CONTROVERSY

The latest allegations become even more significant when examined against Hamilton Reserve Bank’s longstanding legal dispute with the government of Sri Lanka.

In 2022, Sri Lanka defaulted on its external debt amid a severe economic crisis.

Hamilton Reserve Bank, which held approximately US$250 million in Sri Lankan sovereign bonds, subsequently pursued legal action in New York seeking repayment.

While other bondholders participated in restructuring arrangements, Hamilton Reserve Bank continued pursuing its legal claim.

Sri Lankan government financial reports published in 2026 identify the approximately US$250 million bond position as an unresolved component of the country’s restructuring process, with litigation continuing. Trésor+2

The latest bankruptcy allegations now raise a fundamental question: What impact has this prolonged sovereign debt dispute had on Hamilton Reserve Bank’s ability to satisfy its financial obligations to depositors?

The existence of a US$250 million bond claim does not necessarily mean the bank lost US$250 million. Determining the financial impact would require examination of the securities’ carrying value, ownership, recovery prospects, and the bank’s audited financial position.

Nevertheless, the creditors’ allegations place that exposure squarely at the centre of the institution’s latest legal difficulties.

THIS IS NOT THE FIRST WARNING SIGN: NEVIS COURT PROCEEDINGS ALREADY RAISED CONCERNS

The United States bankruptcy development follows months of legal controversy involving Hamilton Reserve Bank in the courts of St. Kitts and Nevis.

In September 2026, High Court proceedings in Nevis resulted in judicial orders concerning depositor repayments and referrals to relevant regulatory authorities.

Justice Iain Morley KC referred matters involving Hamilton Reserve Bank for consideration by the Nevis financial services authorities, including whether suspension of the institution’s banking licence pending investigation was warranted.

Separately, OffshoreAlert reported in October that Hamilton Reserve Bank had unsuccessfully sought to halt six Nevis lawsuits involving depositor claims totalling approximately US$35.1 million and to prevent related regulatory referrals.

Those earlier proceedings represent a substantial backdrop to the latest creditor action in New York. The US$35.1 million figure relates to earlier litigation and should not automatically be added to the US$4.5 million bankruptcy petition claims, because the available reporting does not establish whether they overlap. Arbitral Digest Archive+2

The bank has previously disputed aspects of the local judicial proceedings. Times Caribbean also reported that its chairman publicly challenged Justice Morley’s handling of the matter, demonstrating that the allegations and legal actions have been contested. Times Caribbean Online

WHERE ARE THE REGULATORS? QUESTIONS FOR NEVIS’ FINANCIAL AUTHORITIES

Hamilton Reserve Bank appears on the Nevis Financial Services Regulatory Commission’s published list of licensed international banks.

That regulatory listing makes the dispute a matter of legitimate public interest, particularly for a jurisdiction whose international banking industry depends heavily on confidence, oversight and access to global financial markets. Nevis Financial Services Regulatory Commission

The latest developments raise several questions requiring clear answers from the appropriate authorities:

What regulatory action, if any, followed the September 2026 High Court referrals concerning Hamilton Reserve Bank? Have regulators assessed the bank’s liquidity, solvency and exposure to Sri Lankan sovereign debt? What safeguards exist to protect depositors whose withdrawal requests remain unresolved? Has the bank submitted updated financial statements or a credible plan for meeting outstanding obligations? What measures are being considered to safeguard confidence in Nevis’ wider international banking sector?

These are questions about regulatory accountability, not findings of misconduct by government officials or regulators.

WHAT DOES THIS MEAN FOR ST. KITTS AND NEVIS?

The implications could extend beyond the immediate parties to the litigation.

St. Kitts and Nevis has developed an international financial services sector that relies on adherence to regulatory requirements and the confidence of international clients.

When an institution licensed in the Federation becomes the subject of significant depositor disputes and foreign bankruptcy proceedings, the resulting scrutiny can affect perceptions of the jurisdiction.

That does not mean the broader banking system is insolvent or that other banks face the same difficulties.

Hamilton Reserve Bank’s international banking dispute must not be confused with the financial position of St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank or other unrelated domestic banking institutions.

But the issue demands transparent scrutiny. Depositor protection and credible regulatory supervision are essential to maintaining the jurisdiction’s international reputation.

THE BANK’S POSITION AND WHAT REMAINS UNRESOLVED

The existence of bankruptcy proceedings and creditor allegations does not establish that Hamilton Reserve Bank or its officers committed fraud, misappropriated funds or engaged in unlawful asset transfers.

The bank remains entitled to challenge the petition, contest the creditors’ allegations and present evidence concerning its financial condition.

As of this report, Times Caribbean has not independently verified a court order freezing the bank’s assets, a final determination of insolvency or a response by the bank specifically addressing the November 13 bankruptcy petition.

No conclusion should therefore be drawn that the requested asset restrictions have already taken effect.

The important next developments will be whether the New York court grants interim relief, how Hamilton Reserve Bank responds, and what financial information becomes available through the proceedings.

THE BIGGER QUESTION: WHO PROTECTS THE DEPOSITORS?

For the creditors pursuing repayment, the controversy is about access to funds they say the bank has failed to return.

For Nevis, the issue is wider.

It is about the transparency of international banking operations, confidence in regulatory oversight and whether warning signs identified through court proceedings are being addressed effectively.

The latest American bankruptcy petition adds urgency to those questions.

And the alleged US$250 million Sri Lankan debt exposure makes the controversy particularly significant.

What began as a sovereign debt dispute involving a Caribbean bank and a government thousands of miles away has now developed into an international legal confrontation with potentially serious consequences for the institution and its creditors.

The world is watching how this matter unfolds.

For St. Kitts and Nevis, the priority must be transparency, proper legal process, depositor protection and clear communication from the responsible authorities.

TIMES CARIBBEAN will continue examining the court proceedings, the competing claims and the regulatory questions surrounding Hamilton Reserve Bank.

SOURCE NOTE

This report draws on Emily Lever’s November 16, 2026 Law360 coverage, the November 13 U.S. bankruptcy docket, OffshoreAlert’s reporting, Sri Lankan government debt information and prior Nevis High Court coverage. The complete paywalled Law360 article and underlying creditor motions were not independently reviewed in full; allegations are attributed accordingly.

Key references: Law360 Bankruptcy Authority · U.S. Bankruptcy Case 26-12690 · Nevis Financial Services Regulatory Commission

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