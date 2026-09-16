MILLIONS AT STAKE: NEVIS HIGH COURT ORDERS MAJOR DEPOSITOR PAYMENTS AS BONI FACES POSSIBLE LICENCE REVOCATION AND HAMILTON RESERVE BANK POSSIBLE SUSPENSION AMID INTENSE COURT SCRUTINY

Justice Iain Morley KC issues sweeping 222-page omnibus covering 39 proceedings, orders millions in depositor payments and calls for stronger law-enforcement scrutiny

CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS — TIMES CARIBBEAN | September 16, 2026: A sweeping series of High Court decisions has placed the operations of two Nevis-licensed international banks under extraordinary judicial scrutiny, with Justice Iain Morley KC referring the Bank of New Innovation, formerly Bank of Nevis International, for consideration of revocation or suspension of its banking licence and Hamilton Reserve Bank for possible suspension pending investigation.

The rulings were handed down on September 15, 2026, by the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court in the Nevis Circuit.

The massive 222-page “Judgments Omnibus” brings together five decisions involving 39 proceedings — 28 relating to BONI and 11 involving Hamilton Reserve Bank, or HRB. Justice Morley said the common thread running through the litigation was depositors seeking the return of money and encountering prolonged disputes.

The sums involved are substantial. The court stated that approximately US$20 million was being sought across the BONI matters and approximately US$85.1 million was connected to the HRB disputes.

JUDGE: BONI SHOULD FACE LICENCE REVIEW

In some of the strongest language contained in the omnibus, Justice Morley expressed the judicial view that BONI was “likely a scam” and said the bank should be closed, while stressing that the legal authority to revoke or suspend an international banking licence rests with the relevant Nevis authorities rather than the High Court itself.

In the linked ZNX, Selecta Insurance and INE/CHx Belize proceedings, the court formally referred BONI to International Banking Regulator Phil Jones and Premier and Minister of Finance Mark Brantley for consideration of revocation or suspension under section 35 of the Nevis International Banking Ordinance.

The judgment makes clear that the ultimate regulatory decision is not Justice Morley’s. The court stated that under the banking legislation, authority over whether BONI’s licence should be stopped rests with the Minister of Finance following regulatory advice.

The omnibus also records that Premier Brantley had already written to BONI on August 6 warning of possible licence revocation. According to the judgment, the court was told that no audited financial accounts had been filed by BONI for 2021 through 2026. BONI was given an opportunity to make representations, with the relevant response period extended to September 18.

FORMER BONI EMPLOYEES AWARDED MORE THAN EC$460,000

One of the most significant cases involves former employees Yasmine Hanley and Sandra Huggins, whom the court found had been unfairly dismissed in 2023 after raising concerns about activities within the bank.

Justice Morley described their evidence as credible and said their testimony had played a major role in the court’s assessment of BONI’s operations.

Hanley was awarded EC$304,479, while Huggins was awarded EC$157,274.50. Payment is ordered by 9:00 a.m. on October 30, 2026, with interest to be determined if necessary.

The order also places BONI directors under penal notice in relation to compliance. The court publicly commended Hanley and Huggins for coming forward and directed that the judgment be supplied to the banking regulator, Premier, White Collar Crime Unit, Director of Public Prosecutions and Attorney General for consideration of further action.

MILLIONS ORDERED PAID TO BONI CLAIMANTS

Separate orders require BONI to make substantial payments by October 30.

Among them are approximately US$3.554 million plus interest to ZNX and US$3.018 million involving Selecta Insurance, alongside other payments and costs arising from the linked litigation.

The omnibus records what Justice Morley characterised as a repeated pattern of complicated filings, delayed proceedings and non-payment or partial payment in various BONI matters. It also records instances where funds were said to have been moved to Safra Bank in New York, putting them beyond the immediate reach of the Nevis court.

The court additionally struck out a separate claim brought by Michael Prest and BONI against the St. Kitts and Nevis Director of Public Prosecutions, Attorney General and Mark Kucher. Costs were awarded to the defendants and leave to appeal was refused at the High Court level.

HRB REFERRED FOR POSSIBLE SUSPENSION

The ruling concerning Hamilton Reserve Bank takes a more cautious but still serious approach.

Justice Morley did not make a final judicial finding that HRB had engaged in criminal wrongdoing. Instead, the court said competing allegations required a thorough independent investigation and referred HRB to the Premier and banking regulator for consideration of suspending its licence while that investigation takes place.

HRB has maintained concerns regarding a number of depositors and has relied on compliance, anti-money-laundering and related arguments to explain why money has not been released in various cases.

The court said, however, that it had not been provided with evidence demonstrating an independent United States law-enforcement investigation supporting those allegations. Justice Morley therefore called for the competing claims to be independently examined rather than accepted at face value.

That distinction is significant: allegations made by HRB against depositors remain allegations, and the omnibus calls for investigation into the conduct and claims of the parties involved rather than making a blanket finding of criminal responsibility.

HRB ORDERED TO PAY DEPOSITORS

The September 15 HRB order requires previously ordered payments to be made by 9:00 a.m. on October 29, 2026.

The amounts include:

US$5,382,116.49 to Koo, plus interest and costs;

to Koo, plus interest and costs; US$16,871,957.21 to Data Center Tec Ltd, plus interest and specified costs;

to Data Center Tec Ltd, plus interest and specified costs; US$2,804,555 to Sibew, plus interest and costs; and

to Sibew, plus interest and costs; and US$5,228,746 to Dimitry Agramakov, plus interest and costs.

Other pending proceedings include approximately US$2.464 million claimed by NGD Aviation and US$3.326 million claimed by Denis Bolotov, which are scheduled for further consideration.

The judgment also directs that previously sealed material filed in the HRB litigation be disclosed unredacted within 21 days, subject to any intervention by the Court of Appeal.

CALL FOR FBI OR UK FRAUD EXPERTISE IF NEEDED

Justice Morley also raised concerns about whether domestic law-enforcement resources are adequate for financial investigations of this scale.

In relation to BONI, the judge described the Federation’s White Collar Crime Unit as under-resourced and suggested that the DPP and Attorney General may need assistance from bodies such as the United States FBI or United Kingdom Serious Fraud Office if a major investigation proceeds.

Similar language appears in the HRB order, which encourages independent investigation by local authorities and, if necessary, assistance from international law-enforcement partners in assessing the extensive material.

JUDGE QUESTIONS NEVIS’ CAPACITY FOR BILLION-DOLLAR COMMERCIAL LITIGATION

Beyond the two banks themselves, Justice Morley used the omnibus to raise a wider institutional question: whether Nevis currently has sufficient judicial and regulatory infrastructure to handle international financial litigation potentially involving billions of dollars.

The judge noted that Nevis has one resident judge handling criminal, civil and commercial matters and described significant deficiencies in the physical High Court facilities at Bath Village.

He questioned whether large-scale international commercial litigation should continue to operate against a backdrop of what he described as inadequate judicial and regulatory resources.

The implications extend well beyond individual lawsuits.

International banking depends heavily on confidence — confidence among depositors, investors, financial institutions, regulators and correspondent banks that licensing standards will be enforced and court orders respected.

Justice Morley closed his overview with a direct call for action by the Nevis Island Administration and law-enforcement authorities, stating that the ongoing cycle of litigation must end, licence revocation and suspension should be considered, proper investigations conducted and fair outcomes pursued in order to protect the reputation of Nevis.

For St. Kitts and Nevis, the September 15 judgments now place the next major decisions partly outside the courtroom.

The spotlight shifts to the Nevis international banking regulator, the Minister of Finance, local law enforcement and the parties themselves as the October payment and compliance deadlines approach.

TIMES CARIBBEAN will continue to follow developments arising from the September 15, 2026 judgments.