MAJOR BONI COURT RULING: FORMER EMPLOYEES AWARDED MORE THAN $461,000 AFTER WRONGFUL DISMISSAL CLAIMS

Nevis High Court reportedly orders substantial payments to Yasmine Hanley and Sandra Huggins, with further enforcement consequences possible if the bank fails to comply

CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS — September 16, 2026: Two former employees of the Bank of New Innovation Ltd. — formerly Bank of Nevis International (BONI) — have secured substantial monetary awards following legal proceedings arising from their dismissals from the institution.

According to information emerging from the Nevis High Court proceedings on Wednesday, Yasmine Hanley was awarded $304,479.00, while Sandra Huggins was awarded $157,274.75, together with applicable interest, bringing the combined principal awards to more than $461,000.

The case represents another major legal development involving BONI and comes approximately three years after Hanley and Huggins were reportedly dismissed from their employment in 2023.

Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court records independently confirm the existence of Yasmine Tyson Hanley and Sandra Huggins v. BONI Ltd., Claim No. NEVHCV2025/0133. The matter was previously listed before the Nevis High Court for an assessment hearing in May 2026.

COURT ENFORCEMENT WARNING

According to information provided to Times Caribbean concerning Wednesday’s ruling, the court also addressed the consequences should BONI fail to satisfy the ordered payments.

It is understood that failure to comply could lead to further enforcement proceedings, including a penal notice directed at BONI’s directors, with potential contempt consequences where a court order is knowingly disobeyed.

Any imprisonment would therefore arise only through subsequent contempt proceedings and a further determination by the court, rather than automatically from non-payment.

SERIOUS CONCERNS RAISED OVER BANK

The proceedings reportedly went considerably further than the employment compensation dispute.

According to information provided from the hearing, the judge raised extremely serious concerns about BONI after considering evidence given by Hanley and Huggins concerning the bank’s operations.

The former employees were reportedly found by the court to be wholly credible witnesses.

Information from the hearing indicates that their evidence included allegations concerning BONI’s financial operations and significant sums reportedly owed to clients.

The judge was reported to have expressed the view that the evidence raised the possibility that the institution could be operating as a “scam” or similar improper enterprise.

That language represents a reported judicial observation arising from evidence before the court and should not be interpreted as an independent finding by Times Caribbean that BONI has committed fraud or any criminal offence.

Claims that BONI may owe clients in excess of US$100 million are also serious and remain subject to the precise wording, evidence and findings contained in the court record.

BONI continues to appear on the Nevis Financial Services Regulatory Commission’s publicly available list of licensed international banks.

A BANK ALREADY FACING MULTIPLE COURT MATTERS

BONI has appeared in several civil proceedings before the Nevis courts in recent years.

Court records also show that BONI itself previously brought separate proceedings against Yasmine Tyson-Hanley, with that matter listed before the High Court in January 2025.

Outside Nevis, BONI was also recently involved in litigation in Curaçao concerning services provided for its digital banking operations. An August 28, 2026 Curaçao judgment described BONI as a Nevis-based online bank and recorded a dispute with technology service providers over outstanding invoices and the continuation of banking-related systems.

Against that backdrop, Wednesday’s reported ruling involving the two former employees could attract significant attention from depositors, regulators and the wider financial-services community.

HANLEY AND HUGGINS SECURE MAJOR AWARDS

For Hanley and Huggins, however, the immediate significance is clear.

After litigation stemming from their 2023 dismissals, the two women have now reportedly secured awards totaling:

Yasmine Hanley — $304,479.00

Sandra Huggins — $157,274.75 plus interest

Combined principal amount — $461,753.75

Hanley and Huggins were represented by attorney Brian Barnes of Barnes Global Law.

The ruling adds another consequential chapter to the legal scrutiny surrounding BONI and places the focus firmly on whether the institution will comply with the High Court’s payment orders.

Times Caribbean will continue to follow the matter as the written judgment and any subsequent enforcement proceedings become publicly available.