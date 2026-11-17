“YOU HAVE WON AN ELECTION, NOT A BLANK CHEQUE!” — DR. TAWFIQ ADRIAN JOSEPH CALLS FOR POLARIS PROJECT INQUIRY, SCRUTINY OF PUBLIC SPENDING AND STRONGER GOVERNMENT ACCOUNTABILITY AS GRENADA ENTERS A NEW POLITICAL CHAPTER!

TIMES CARIBBEAN | REGIONAL POLITICAL NEWS | TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 17, 2026

ST. GEORGE’S, GRENADA — A new chapter in Grenada’s political history began on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, as Dr. Tawfiq Adrian Joseph was sworn in as Leader of His Majesty’s Opposition, delivering a forceful declaration of political accountability and warning Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell’s administration that its overwhelming parliamentary majority would not place it beyond scrutiny.

Speaking following his swearing-in before Governor-General Dame Cécile La Grenade, Joseph, Chairman of the New National Party (NNP), outlined an ambitious opposition agenda centred on transparency, public expenditure, healthcare, economic opportunities and the protection of democratic institutions.

His message was unmistakable.

“You have won an election. You have not won a blank cheque.”

Joseph formally congratulated Prime Minister Mitchell and the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) on their November 5 general election victory, which saw the NDC secure 14 of Grenada’s 15 parliamentary seats.

Joseph, who successfully contested St. George North West, emerged as the NNP’s sole elected parliamentary representative.

But rather than adopt a conciliatory approach to the government’s fresh electoral mandate, he announced his intention to provide vigorous parliamentary oversight.

“A mandate to govern is never a licence to govern without accountability,” he declared.

“And so, let me put this administration on notice: Adrian Joseph has reported for duty.”

POLARIS PROJECT FACES CALLS FOR FORMAL INQUIRY

Among the most significant announcements in Joseph’s address was his intention to pursue a Commission of Inquiry into the government’s Polaris Project.

The project forms part of the administration’s proposed transformation of Grenada’s healthcare infrastructure, including the development of a modern hospital and medical facilities.

Joseph argued that taxpayers deserve a comprehensive accounting of the project’s finances, contractual commitments, implementation decisions and results.

He raised several questions concerning public funds, financial liabilities and the value delivered.

“Every cent of the taxpayers’ money must be accounted for,” Joseph insisted.

The proposed inquiry represents a demand for independent scrutiny rather than a finding of financial wrongdoing. Any formal investigation would require an appropriate legal process.

ROAD PROJECT FINANCING ALSO UNDER SCRUTINY

Joseph also identified the government’s Design-Build-Finance approach to road infrastructure development as an area requiring urgent examination.

He questioned whether procurement procedures, financing arrangements and long-term public obligations were receiving sufficient scrutiny.

Concerns raised by the Opposition Leader included the potential financial implications for taxpayers and the quality and durability of completed infrastructure.

These questions, he said, must receive clear answers.

“THERE WILL BE NO HONEYMOON!”

One of the strongest themes throughout Joseph’s address was his insistence that the Opposition would exercise its responsibilities immediately.

He promised that his approach would be demanding but fair, rejecting the suggestion that a newly elected administration should enjoy a prolonged period without rigorous parliamentary examination.

“There will be no honeymoon at the expense of the Grenadian taxpayer.”

Joseph also challenged the limitations of Grenada’s First-Past-the-Post electoral system, arguing that its winner-takes-all outcomes can leave substantial sections of the electorate without direct representation on the opposition benches.

He pledged to represent citizens regardless of their political preferences.

Whether Grenadians supported the NNP, voted for another party or abstained from voting, Joseph maintained that their concerns must still be heard.

HEALTHCARE, EMPLOYMENT AND OPPORTUNITIES FOR YOUNG PEOPLE

Beyond parliamentary accountability, Joseph presented an agenda focused on everyday economic and social priorities.

He pledged to advocate for accessible healthcare, meaningful employment, entrepreneurship, economic development and the protection of livelihoods.

He also identified the United States visa bond issue as a concern for Grenadian artistes, athletes and other citizens seeking international opportunities.

Joseph said the Opposition would not simply challenge government decisions but would put forward alternative proposals aimed at national development.

His vision, he explained, is for young Grenadians to have the opportunity to build successful futures at home rather than feel compelled to seek prosperity elsewhere.

A DIRECT APPEAL TO THE MEDIA AND GRENADIAN DIASPORA

Joseph also addressed the country’s journalists, independent media organisations and citizens living overseas.

He described a free and independent press as an essential safeguard against abuses of public authority and called on journalists to exercise their responsibilities objectively, without fear or favour.

Recognising the importance of Grenadians living in the United Kingdom, United States, Canada and throughout the Caribbean, Joseph emphasised that the national conversation must extend beyond the island’s shores.

He further pledged that the NNP would reconnect with communities, listen more carefully to voters and respond to lessons arising from its electoral defeat.

A SINGLE OPPOSITION SEAT — BUT A STRONG POLITICAL MESSAGE

Joseph assumes his constitutional responsibilities under extraordinary parliamentary circumstances.

With the NDC occupying 14 seats and the NNP holding only one, Grenada’s parliamentary Opposition is numerically limited.

Yet Joseph made clear that he does not intend to allow that imbalance to diminish the Opposition’s public role.

His address signalled an effort to position himself as a national voice for accountability while beginning the difficult process of rebuilding the New National Party’s political standing.

The challenge will be substantial. The government has received a decisive electoral mandate, and the Opposition must now demonstrate how it intends to translate its promises into effective parliamentary scrutiny and credible policy alternatives.

For Joseph, however, the work has already begun.

“I am not in watch mode. I am not in the stands.”

And in a concluding declaration, he pledged to remain actively engaged in the country’s political and democratic affairs.

“I am not a spectator in our nation’s affairs. I am on the field, actively defending democracy, demanding accountability and standing up for the people of Grenada.”

November 5 settled the election. November 17 marked the beginning of a new parliamentary relationship — and Joseph has made clear that he intends to be heard.

TIMES CARIBBEAN — Caribbean News. Caribbean Voices. Caribbean Perspectives.

Reporting based on the supplied swearing-in address, with the November 17 ceremony and November 5 election outcome independently corroborated by Caribbean Media Corporation, NOW Grenada and the Organization of American States election observation report. CANANews +2