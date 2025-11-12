HEALTHCARE CRISIS DEEPENS AS ANOTHER EXPERIENCED PROFESSIONAL EXITS

By SKN Times News Desk

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The slow-burning crisis within St. Kitts and Nevis’ public healthcare system has reached yet another alarming chapter with the confirmed departure of veteran physician Dr. Bichara Sahely from the Joseph N. France General Hospital. After two decades of distinguished service marked by compassion, professionalism, and unwavering commitment, his exit leaves not only a void in medical leadership but also a painful question about the direction in which the country’s health sector is headed.

A LOSS BEYOND ONE MAN — THE COLLAPSE OF EXPERIENCE

Dr. Sahely’s departure follows a troubling trend. Within just four years under the Drew Administration, the nation has seen the exodus of some of its most capable and respected medical figures — Matron Kerry Tuckett, Dr. Cameron Wilkinson (former Medical Chief of Staff and Chief Surgeon), Ms. Gail Cranston, former Operations Manager and just recently Floyd Buchanan, Pharmacist.

Collectively, these professionals represent nearly 120 years of healthcare expertise — knowledge, leadership, and mentorship that cannot be replicated or replaced overnight. What’s most telling is that none left because of age or fatigue. Several continue to practice medicine either privately at home or in hospitals abroad, still in their prime, still capable, still willing — but no longer willing to endure what they describe privately as a “toxic and demoralizing” environment.

MORALE IN FREEFALL

Insiders describe a haemorrhaging of morale across the health sector. Senior nurses, laboratory professionals, and mid-level clinicians have been steadily walking away, citing frustration, political interference, and a lack of respect from the ministry’s leadership.

Where once extension requests at age 55 were routinely granted — recognizing the critical need for experience — many are now “rushing to the exit,” disillusioned and disheartened.

This pattern is more than coincidence. It reflects a structural failure of leadership, one where ego outweighs empathy and political loyalty trumps professional competence.

A LEADERSHIP VACUUM WORSENED BY POLITICAL APPOINTMENTS

Compounding this leadership vacuum is the political appointment of Curtis Martin as Permanent Secretary — a decision that has raised eyebrows across the medical community. For the first time in history, the Ministry of Health is being led administratively by a Permanent Secretary with absolutely no background in healthcare or healthcare management.

What has followed is a predictable decline in focus and credibility. Rather than addressing systemic breakdowns, PS Martin has attempted to use public relations spin to soothe an increasingly skeptical public.

As one senior health worker put it:

“It’s like using a band-aid to cover a broken foot or an open wound gushing blood.”

This reliance on image management instead of institutional reform has only deepened the crisis — alienating professionals, weakening morale, and further eroding trust in the system’s leadership.

INEXPERIENCED LEADERSHIP AT THE HELM

The crisis has been further compounded by the appointment of an inexperienced Director of Health Institutions, at a moment when the system most needs stability and strategic vision.

Seasoned observers call this a textbook case of “political convenience over competence.” Effective healthcare leadership demands vision, institutional trust, and deep familiarity with the complex ecosystem of public medicine — not cosmetic management titles or public-relations exercises.

As one insider bluntly put it:

“We don’t need ribbon-cutters and press conferences; we need leaders who can command the respect of doctors, nurses, and patients alike.”

This combination of inexperienced political appointees and demoralized professionals has left the Federation’s healthcare system dangerously adrift — directionless, divided, and increasingly dependent on perception rather than performance.

A CULTURE OF RETALIATION AND DISRESPECT

The disturbing pattern of targeting capable professionals has extended beyond doctors and nurses. Experienced government pharmacist Floyd Buchanan was reportedly forced into early retirement after enduring months of demotion, disrespect, and demoralization at the hands of the ministry’s leadership.

Colleagues describe Buchanan as a man of integrity — a seasoned, principled professional whose only “sins” appear to have been that he was not corrupt, too principled, too hardworking, too knowledgeable, too experienced, and, perhaps most inconveniently, a cousin of former Deputy Prime Minister Hon. Shawn Richards.

His removal represents yet another blow to institutional knowledge within the health system and reinforces the perception that professional merit is being punished, while political allegiance is rewarded.

FROM “SMART HOSPITAL” TO SYSTEMIC BREAKDOWN

Prime Minister and Minister of Health, Dr. Terrance Drew, has often touted the promise of a “Smart Hospital” as a transformative milestone. Yet, critics argue that while the term makes for good headlines, the reality inside the hospital wards tells a different story — outdated equipment, overworked nurses, under-staffed departments, and collapsing morale.

The question now looms larger than ever:

How can a government that cannot retain its most dedicated doctors, nurses, and pharmacists credibly promise a smarter, more advanced healthcare system?

Without the trust and experience of those who built the system, all the technology and slogans in the world will mean little.

THE NATION DESERVES BETTER

Dr. Sahely’s quiet departure, alongside that of other respected professionals, is not an isolated resignation; it is a symptom of a deepening disease within the Federation’s healthcare framework. It signals a loss of institutional wisdom, an erosion of trust, and a breakdown in leadership at the very top.

The people of St. Kitts and Nevis deserve a healthcare system led by competence, not convenience — by service, not self-promotion.

Until that happens, the so-called “Smart Hospital” will remain what many now fear it has become — a smart façade masking a failing system.