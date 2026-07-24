HAPPY HEAVENLY BIRTHDAY, GHOST! ST. KITTS AND NEVIS REMEMBERS BASKETBALL LEGEND, FORMER MINISTER AND NATIONAL ICON GLENN PHILLIP

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From dominating the basketball court to serving in the Cabinet of St. Kitts and Nevis, the late Honourable Glenn “Ghost” Phillip lived a remarkable life of leadership, national service and unwavering commitment to his people.

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BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — Yesterday, St. Kitts and Nevis paused to celebrate the heavenly birthday of one of its most unforgettable sons—the late Honourable Glenn “Ghost” Phillip, a celebrated basketball legend, former Cabinet minister, parliamentarian, community champion and towering national icon.

Although he is no longer physically present, the powerful legacy of Glenn Phillip continues to echo across basketball courts, community centres, classrooms, sporting facilities and national institutions throughout the Federation.

Phillip passed away on August 1, 2024, at the age of 57, sending shockwaves of sadness across St. Kitts and Nevis and throughout the wider Caribbean sporting community. His passing brought an end to an extraordinary earthly journey, but it could never erase the enormous contribution he made to national development.

Known affectionately and respectfully as “Ghost,” Phillip was a dominant presence in national basketball and one of the Federation’s most recognisable sporting personalities. His skill, confidence, leadership and competitive spirit made him a household name and helped inspire generations of young athletes.

He was more than a gifted player. He was a leader on and off the court.

As a prominent member of the St. Kitts and Nevis National Basketball Team, Phillip played an important role in several regional successes, including memorable victories in Leeward Islands basketball competitions. His commitment to discipline, teamwork and excellence earned him the admiration of teammates, supporters and sporting rivals alike.

For many young basketball players, Glenn “Ghost” Phillip represented proof that talent from a small Caribbean nation could stand proudly on the regional stage.

However, his contribution did not end when the final whistle sounded.

Phillip carried the same passion, drive and determination that defined his sporting career into politics and public service. In 2008, he succeeded the Honourable Rupert Herbert as the parliamentary representative for Constituency Number Four, St. Christopher Four, representing the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party.

He later served in the Federal Cabinet between 2010 and 2015 as Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sports, Information Technology, Telecommunications and Posts.

His ministerial responsibilities placed him at the centre of several major areas of national transformation. He became closely associated with programmes aimed at empowering young people, strengthening sporting development and expanding the Federation’s technological capacity.

Among his most recognised initiatives was the One-to-One Laptop Programme, which sought to provide students with improved access to technology and modern learning resources. His tenure also supported the expansion of high-speed internet connectivity within schools, helping to advance digital education at a critical stage of the Federation’s development.

Phillip understood that national progress required investment in both young minds and young bodies.

He was a strong advocate for community centres, recreational spaces and sporting infrastructure. His work contributed to the development and improvement of facilities designed to bring people together, nurture talent and provide young citizens with positive opportunities.

He was also credited with supporting the advancement of major sporting infrastructure, including efforts connected to the development of the Kim Collins National Stadium.

Beyond basketball and athletics, Phillip played an important role in the growth of cricket tourism and professional cricket in St. Kitts and Nevis. He was among those who strongly supported the Federation’s involvement in the Caribbean Premier League and the establishment of a St. Kitts and Nevis franchise.

The eventual hosting of major CPL matches and finals at Warner Park helped place the Federation before a massive regional and international audience, strengthening St. Kitts and Nevis’ reputation as a premier destination for sports and entertainment.

Yet, despite the ministerial titles, national achievements and political prominence, many remember Glenn Phillip most for his personal connection to the people.

He was deeply rooted in his community. He understood the challenges faced by young people, athletes and ordinary families. Whether through sports, education, community development or public service, his mission remained centred on creating opportunities and improving lives.

His journey from national basketball star to elected parliamentarian and Cabinet minister remains one of the most inspiring chapters in the modern history of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Glenn “Ghost” Phillip demonstrated that an athlete could become a policymaker, that a community representative could become a national leader and that genuine service could leave a legacy far greater than any title.

Today, on his heavenly birthday, the nation remembers the victories, the vision, the unforgettable personality and the enormous contribution of a man who devoted much of his life to advancing his country.

His jersey may now hang in honour.

His seat in Parliament may be empty.

His voice may no longer echo from the sidelines.

But his legacy remains firmly embedded in the sporting, political and cultural history of St. Kitts and Nevis.

The young basketball player stepping onto the court with a dream is part of his legacy.

The student accessing technology to pursue an education is part of his legacy.

The athlete competing inside an improved national facility is part of his legacy.

The thousands of cricket supporters celebrating at Warner Park are also part of his legacy.

Glenn “Ghost” Phillip did not simply participate in the development of St. Kitts and Nevis—he helped to shape it.

As family members, friends, former teammates, constituents, political colleagues and citizens reflect on his life, the message is clear: national icons may leave this world, but the impact of their service never disappears.

Happy Heavenly Birthday to the Honourable Glenn “Ghost” Phillip—a basketball giant, devoted public servant, community champion and unforgettable son of the soil.

The legend lives on. The jersey remains honoured. The legacy will never be forgotten.

“A true champion is not remembered only for the points he scored, but for the lives he lifted and the opportunities he created for others.