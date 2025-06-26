SHOCKING DEVELOPMENT: SELWYN “JUDGE” PRINGLE CHARGED IN TEEN’S DISAPPEARANCE!



Kidnapping and False Imprisonment Charges Rock Dieppe Bay Community

SKN TIMES | June 26, 2025

Basseterre, St. Kitts – In a chilling twist that has sent shockwaves throughout the Federation, 64-year-old Selwyn “Judge” Pringle of Dieppe Bay has been arrested and formally charged in connection with the mysterious disappearance of 15-year-old Janelika Romney of New Guinea.

Officers from the Violent Crime Unit of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force swooped in and charged Pringle on two Warrants in the First Instance for the heinous offences of Kidnapping and False Imprisonment.

The arrest follows an intense investigation into the sudden vanishing of Janelika, whose whereabouts remain unknown. Her disappearance has sparked widespread concern and fear, as the tight-knit communities of New Guinea and Dieppe Bay reel from the disturbing revelations.

Police say the investigation is far from over and that “every available resource” is being thrown into the search for Janelika, who has now been missing for several days. Authorities remain tight-lipped about what evidence led to Pringle’s arrest, but the charges signal a serious turn in what was already a deeply troubling case.

In a passionate plea, the Police Force has once again called on the public to assist in locating Janelika, saying, “No detail is too small—your information could be the key to bringing her home safely.”

Anonymous tips can be made by contacting the Violent Crime Unit at 662-3468, or by reaching out to any police station across the Federation.

As this investigation unfolds, the nation watches with bated breath. The safety of our children must remain sacred, and this case has become a haunting reminder that even in paradise, danger can lurk close to home.

Have you seen Janelika Romney? Do you know anything? Help bring her home.

