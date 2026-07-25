JAMAICAN SOUTHWEST FLIGHT ATTENDANT DETAINED BY ICE WHILE ON DUTY IN NASHVILLE

Supporters say Lorenzo Thompson has work authorization and a pending asylum case, while immigration authorities allege he overstayed a visa issued in 2021

NASHVILLE, Tennessee — A Jamaican national employed as a flight attendant with Southwest Airlines remains in United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody after reportedly being detained while returning from a work assignment.

The flight attendant has been identified as Lorenzo Thompson, who was taken into custody at Nashville International Airport on July 14, 2026. Reports indicate that Thompson had returned to his Nashville base following a scheduled work trip when ICE agents detained him.

ICE confirmed that Thompson entered the United States legally on April 17, 2021, using a visa that was scheduled to expire on October 16, 2021.

The immigration agency alleges that Thompson remained in the country after the visa expired and failed to leave the United States. ICE said he will remain in custody while his immigration proceedings continue.

However, Thompson’s colleagues and supporters maintain that there are additional circumstances surrounding his immigration situation.

A Southwest Airlines coworker, Edward Marq, reportedly said Thompson applied for and received employment authorization before joining the airline. Supporters also claim that Thompson has a pending asylum application and had been working toward obtaining permanent legal status and eventually United States citizenship.

A fundraising campaign has since been established to assist with Thompson’s legal expenses and other costs associated with his detention.

“Lorenzo came to the United States legally from Jamaica in 2021, seeking safety from life-threatening abuse,” the appeal stated.

The campaign describes Thompson as a hardworking and dedicated airline employee who has no reported criminal record. It further claims that he holds valid employment authorization and has been following the legal process connected to his asylum case.

According to the appeal, Thompson’s detention has placed his employment, financial stability and future in the United States in serious uncertainty. The claims presented by the fundraising organisers have not yet been independently determined by an immigration court.

The Transport Workers Union Local 556, which represents Southwest Airlines flight attendants, has also acknowledged that one of its members was detained while working.

The union said it was communicating with the employee’s family, attorney and its own legal representatives to better understand the circumstances and provide appropriate assistance.

“Every Member deserves to be treated with dignity and respect,” the union said, adding that the employee and his family should know they are not alone during the difficult period.

The union also confirmed that family members and friends had established a legal-support fund, which was being shared publicly by fellow employees.

The case has attracted attention across Jamaica, the wider Caribbean diaspora and sections of the United States airline community, with supporters calling for Thompson’s immigration circumstances—including his reported work authorization and pending asylum application—to receive full consideration.

ICE’s allegation concerning the expired 2021 visa and the representations being made by Thompson’s supporters are now expected to be examined through the formal United States immigration process.

Southwest Airlines had not issued a detailed public statement on Thompson’s individual case at the time of the initial reports.