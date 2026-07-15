HAPPY 53RD BIRTHDAY, BUJU BANTON! CARIBBEAN CELEBRATES THE ENDURING LEGACY OF REGGAE’S “GARGAMEL”

KINGSTON, JAMAICA, July 15, 2026 — The Caribbean music fraternity is celebrating the 53rd birthday of legendary Jamaican reggae and dancehall artiste Buju Banton, whose unmistakable voice, powerful messages and remarkable journey have influenced generations across the world.

Born Mark Anthony Myrie on July 15, 1973, Buju emerged as one of Jamaica’s most commanding performers during the early 1990s. Nicknamed “The Gargamel,” he initially captivated dancehall audiences with his energetic delivery before evolving into a deeply spiritual and socially conscious reggae artiste.

His breakthrough 1992 album, Mr. Mention, helped establish him as a dominant force in Jamaican music. That success was followed by landmark projects including Voice of Jamaica, the celebrated 1995 album ’Til Shiloh and 1997’s Inna Heights. These recordings produced timeless songs centred on faith, perseverance, injustice, love and the struggles of ordinary people.

Buju’s international accomplishments include eight Grammy nominations and a victory for Best Reggae Album with Before the Dawn at the 2011 Grammy Awards.

His journey has also included major personal and legal challenges. Following his release from a United States federal institution in December 2018, Buju returned to Jamaica and launched his historic Long Walk to Freedom comeback, attracting more than 30,000 supporters to Kingston’s National Stadium in 2019.

At 53, the reggae powerhouse remains creatively active. His official website lists the release of his new album, Too Too Bad, for July 17, 2026, while he is currently sharing stages with Stephen Marley on the Roots and Rhymes Summer Tour, with special guests appearing on selected dates.

Buju has also reconnected with his sound-system roots through Buju Banton Presents: Worries In Di Dance Hall, Vol. 1, a 43-track mixtape released with King Addies International on July 10.

Beyond music, the Buju Banton Foundation provides educational opportunities and skills training for vulnerable Jamaican youth, including young people within the foster-care system.

Times Caribbean joins fans throughout Jamaica, the Caribbean and the global reggae community in wishing Buju Banton a happy 53rd birthday and continued strength, inspiration and musical greatness.