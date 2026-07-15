BREAKING: REGGAE WORLD PLUNGED INTO MOURNING AS FANTAN MOJAH DIES AT 49—JUST WEEKS BEFORE 50TH BIRTHDAY

“Hail the King” singer reportedly passed away at a Kingston hospital following heart-related complications, ending an extraordinary journey from windscreen washer to internationally respected reggae firebrand.

KINGSTON, Jamaica, July 15, 2026 (Times Caribbean) — The international reggae fraternity has been plunged into mourning following reports that celebrated Jamaican singer Fantan Mojah died on Tuesday evening at the age of 49—approximately three weeks before his 50th birthday.

The Rastafarian entertainer, whose given name was Owen Lennox Moncrieffe, reportedly passed away at the University Hospital of the West Indies in Kingston after experiencing complications connected to a serious heart condition.

A close associate and booking representative identified as Vertex told the Jamaica Observer that Fantan Mojah had recently returned from the United States appearing relatively well, but his condition reportedly deteriorated rapidly during the past week.

He was subsequently admitted to hospital as his symptoms became increasingly severe. Further official details from his family, medical representatives or management team were not immediately available.

International performance was approaching

The singer’s passing comes as an even greater shock because he had reportedly been preparing to return to the international stage.

Fantan Mojah was listed among the performers for the Reggae Jam Festival 2026 in Germany, scheduled for later in July. Reports indicated that the necessary Schengen visas for the engagement had recently been approved.

The proposed appearance would have continued an encouraging return to touring following the serious health difficulties he experienced during the past two years.

In July 2024, Fantan Mojah was hospitalised in Martinique after reportedly experiencing breathing difficulties and chest discomfort. Reports at the time claimed that his heart was functioning at approximately 15 per cent capacity, triggering widespread concern among fans and members of the entertainment industry.

By early 2025, however, the singer appeared to be making significant progress. He resumed performances in Europe and publicly described his recovery and return to the stage in positive terms.

From humble beginnings to reggae prominence

Fantan Mojah’s remarkable career represented one of reggae music’s most inspiring rise-to-prominence stories.

Before achieving international recognition, the St Elizabeth native reportedly earned money washing vehicle windscreens and completed various jobs while attempting to establish himself in Jamaica’s highly competitive music industry.

DownSound Records executive Joe Bogdanovich previously recalled meeting the young performer while he was working as a windscreen washer. Their encounter eventually resulted in a recording relationship that helped transform Fantan Mojah into one of the leading voices of the conscious-reggae resurgence.

Originally performing under the name Mad Killer, he participated in talent competitions around St Elizabeth before working as a handyman with the legendary Kilamanjaro sound system.

He made his recording debut in 1997 with When I Rise, produced by Tristan Palmer, but his major breakthrough came several years later after joining DownSound Records.

A catalogue rooted in faith and resilience

His career exploded with the release of the critically recognised 2005 album Hail the King, which featured spiritually charged and socially conscious recordings including Hail the King, Corruption and Nuh Build Great Man, featuring Jah Cure.

Other standout recordings—including Hungry, Stronger and Rasta Got Soul—helped establish Fantan Mojah as a formidable international reggae performer with a powerful voice and an unmistakably passionate delivery.

His music frequently addressed Rastafarian spirituality, poverty, personal perseverance, cultural identity and the challenges confronting ordinary people.

Fantan Mojah’s passing removes another distinctive voice from Jamaica’s internationally celebrated musical landscape. His transformation from a struggling young performer into a globally recognised roots-reggae ambassador will remain an enduring part of his legacy.

Tributes continued to emerge across social media as fans, entertainers and reggae organisations reflected on the singer’s contribution to Jamaican music.

Times Caribbean extends condolences to Fantan Mojah’s children, relatives, colleagues and supporters throughout Jamaica, the Caribbean and the international reggae community.

This remains a developing story. Further details will be published as officially confirmed information becomes available.