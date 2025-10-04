Hall of Fame Anguilla Nurse Needs Our Help

The Times Caribbean Global — October 2025, Anguilla / Trinidad



Anguilla is being called to rally around one of its most dedicated health-care workers: “Nurse John,” a beloved nurse at Princess Alexandra Hospital, whose 45 years of selfless service have touched countless lives, is now in a critical medical situation and needs urgent support.

A Lifetime of Service

For four and a half decades, Nurse John quietly stood as a pillar of care at the main public hospital in Anguilla. According to a tribute published by All Angles UK, he “never raised his voice, never turned anyone away,” and worked tirelessly—day or night—to serve patients in need. allanglesuk.blogspot.com

His colleagues and patients often remember him not just for his competence, but for his kindness, calm presence, and willingness to go the extra mile. Over the years, many have described him as someone who didn’t just perform a job, but who lived the calling of nursing itself. allanglesuk.blogspot.com

Now He Needs Us

Tragically, Nurse John is now hospitalized in Trinidad, battling serious cardiac complications. The costs of his medical care are mounting, and he faces a difficult road ahead. allanglesuk.blogspot.com

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to assist with his medical expenses, and the call has gone out across the Anguilla community, the Caribbean diaspora, and beyond: if you can, please contribute. And if you cannot, you can help by sharing the fundraiser widely—each share may reach someone who can donate. allanglesuk.blogspot.com

Why This Matters

Stories like Nurse John’s tend to fade into the background—but they are the backbone of our health systems. Public health, especially in small island jurisdictions, often depends on a handful of dedicated individuals who remain when others might leave. The departure or incapacitation of such a person leaves a hole not just in a hospital ward, but in the community’s fabric.

In acknowledging his dedication, the broader community can also highlight systemic issues: the need for stronger support systems for health care workers, for retirement or insurance provisions, for recognition and backup in times of crisis.

A Call to Action

Donate if possible. Every contribution helps—a small amount from many can add up to substantive relief.

Every contribution helps—a small amount from many can add up to substantive relief. Share the fundraiser. Use social media, community groups, diaspora networks, churches, and local media to spread awareness.

Use social media, community groups, diaspora networks, churches, and local media to spread awareness. Express your support publicly. A testimonial, a video, a social media post saying you stand with him can lift morale and inspire others to act.

A testimonial, a video, a social media post saying you stand with him can lift morale and inspire others to act. Advocate for structural support. Let’s urge local and regional health authorities and governments to consider how to better care for health workers in vulnerable times.

See Go Fund Me

https://www.gofundme.com/f/john-needs-your-help-and-support-for-a-speedy-recovery

Nurse John dedicated 45 years to caring for others—now it’s time for us to show up for him. His legacy of compassion lives in all who he helped, and together, the broader Caribbean can help carry him through this crisis.